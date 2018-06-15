“Monkey’s Paw” and Improv Comedy At Newberry’s Tonight

Tonight at 8:00pm at Newberry’s in Alliance, the Main Street Players community theater group will present an evening of entertainment beginning with the one-act play “The Monkey’s Paw”. The night will also include a performance of live improv comedy in the vein of “Whose Line Is It Anyway”, with audience suggestions integrated into comedy scenes created on-the-spot.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors. A cash bar will be open at tonight’s performance.

“Monkey’s Paw” Actor/Director David Kuskie spoke with Eagle Radio’s Jason Wentworth about the production: