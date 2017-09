MONDAY SEPT. 11, 2017



LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….760-7939

GAME AND PARKS WILL HOLD A HUNTER ED COURSE IN SEPT…CALL GAME AND PARKS IN ALLIANCE FOR INFO…763-2940

FS…BLUE LOVESEAT WITH END RECLINERS…GOOD CONDITION….$35…..PORTABLE DISHWASHER..WITH BUTCHER BLOCK TOP…$50….2 MOUNTAIN BIKES…$15 EACH…760-4455

LF….GOOD USED PAINT BALL GUN….762-4290 LEAVE MSG

FS…POHLAN 42″ ..17.5 HP RIDING MOWER WITH BAG…NEEDS A BATTERY AND FIX A FRONT TIRE…RUNS GOOD…$150…CALL BRAD…308-360-0859 …JUST SOUTH OF HAY SPRINGS

FS…SOLID WOOD DOOR…36″ X 80″……STORM DOOR 35″ X 79.”…36″ X 42″ DESK WITH SINGLE DRAWER….762-4583

LF…MISC TABLES AND CHAIRS FOR ZESTO….308-761-5439

FS…2000, V10, 4WD, FORD EXCURSION…HIGH MILES..RUNS GOOD….FS…TIRES AND RIMS OFF A NEWER EXCURSION.. 275 70 18 TIRES…BF GOODRICH..ON 8 HOLE FORD ALUM RIMS WITH SPACERS..LIKE NEW…500 MILES OR LESS….CALL 219-252-9128 IN CHADRON AREA

FS…2004 GMC ENVOY…72K MILES…RUNS GREAT…XUV MODEL WHICH CONVERTS INTO A PICKUP…….FS..2004 CHEV MALIBU….CALL FOR INFO…760-8418

FS…2-235 75 15 TIRES ON STEEL FORD WINDSTAR RIMS…..80 GAL UPRIGHT AIR COMPRESSOR….REDUCED TO $175……12″ DEWALT MITRE SAW….NEEDS WORK OR FOR PARTS…$10…..760-7995

FS..LG… SIDE BY SIDE REFRIG/FREEZER…LARGE SAIZE….MAKE OFFERS….760-2408

LOST… APPROX 5′ LONG REFLECTOR OFF BACK OF AN 86 FORD PICKUP…IF FOUND CALL 760-0948

VIAERO…2 LINES…$100 PROMO STILL GOING ON….ADD MORE IF YOU WANT….HARVEST PROMO…NEW PHONES AT GREAT PRICES…CALL 763-1111…301 E. 3RD…OPEN M-F 8-6…SAT 9-4

HB…BY LOLA

FS…15″ FLAT SCREEN TV WITH BUILT IN DVD PLAYER….WITH REMOTE…$35…WORKS GOOD….CALL MATT AT 762-4723 AFTER 4 PM

LF…SOMEONE GOING TO THE DUMP THAT COULD PICK UP A COUPLE COUCHES TO TAKE….HAVE COUPONS…STOP BY 611 POTASH OR CALL 762-5085

FS…MISC ITEMS…CUPS AND BOWLS…DECORATIONS….STOP BY 615 MISSISSIPPI

LF…ENTERTAINMENT CENTER/TV STAND….760-7995