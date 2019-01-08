Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Monday Scoreboard, Tonight’s Prep Basketball Schedule

by Leave a Comment

 

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Monday, January 7

Boys

  • Garden County 48, Sedgwick County, CO 45
  • Sioux County 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 43

Girls

  • Sedgwick County, CO 50, Garden County 39
  • Sioux County 56, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 45

High School Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, January 8

Boys

  • Hemingford at Chadron
  • Haxtun, CO at Creek Valley
  • Gordon/Rushville at Hay Springs
  • Potter-Dix at Kimball
  • Bridgeport at Leyton
  • Garden County at Minatare
  • Bayard at Morrill
  • North Platte St. pat’s at Mullen

Girls

  • Hemingford at Chadron
  • Haxtun, CO at Creek Valley
  • Gering at Scottsbluff
  • Gordon/Rushville at Hay Springs
  • Potter-Dix at Kimball
  • Bridgeport at Leyton
  • Garden County at Minatare
  • Bayard at Morrill
  • North Platte St. pat’s at Mullen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *