Monday Scoreboard, Tonight’s Prep Basketball Schedule

High School Basketball Scoreboard – Monday, January 7
Boys
- Garden County 48, Sedgwick County, CO 45
- Sioux County 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 43
Girls
- Sedgwick County, CO 50, Garden County 39
- Sioux County 56, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 45
High School Basketball Schedule – Tuesday, January 8
Boys
- Hemingford at Chadron
- Haxtun, CO at Creek Valley
- Gordon/Rushville at Hay Springs
- Potter-Dix at Kimball
- Bridgeport at Leyton
- Garden County at Minatare
- Bayard at Morrill
- North Platte St. pat’s at Mullen
Girls
- Hemingford at Chadron
- Haxtun, CO at Creek Valley
- Gering at Scottsbluff
- Gordon/Rushville at Hay Springs
- Potter-Dix at Kimball
- Bridgeport at Leyton
- Garden County at Minatare
- Bayard at Morrill
- North Platte St. pat’s at Mullen
