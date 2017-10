MONDAY OCT. 2, 2017

MONDAY OCT. 2, 2107

LF…GOOD CLEAN…FULL SIZE MATTRESS….308-279-2108

LF…2 TICKETS TO NU VS WISCONSIN….760-2431

LF…PERSON WHO WAS INTERESTED IN THE SLIDE IN CAMPER…PLEASE CALL….763-9401

HB…JAMISON…FROM UNCLE DONALD

HB…BY LOLA

FS…MOWER/MOTORCYCLE LIFT….15 GAL. AIR COMPRESSOR…$150 EACH…..MTD RIDING MOWER…REDUCED TO $300…..MENS DIAMOND RING…REDUCED TO $450…….DELTA 12.5″ PLANER…$250…..DELTA JIG THAT WORKS WITH TABLE SAW….$50….762-4411…760-4552

FS….WEDNESDAY…10-4….@720 MISSISSIPPI…OVER 200 PUMPKINS…$3 OR LESS EACH

FS…DOG SELF WATER AND FEEDER BOWLS…MAKE OFFERS….LF…GOOD WORKING DRYER FOR LOW $……LF…VEHICLE FOR LOW $ OR WOULD MAKE PAYMENTS……LF…QUEEN SIZE HEADBOARD..DARK WOOD PREFERED….760-4010

LF…UPRIGHT FREEZER…..762-5057

THANKS FOR BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM ANGELO….1998 CHEV CAVALIER CONVERTIBLE….762-2072

HB…JO

FS…22 HEDGE BALLS….GOOD FOR REPELLING SPIDERS….762-6640

LF…SOMEONE TO HELP SCRAP A CEILING….760-7973

FS…MENS SHEEPSKIN COAT…WESTERN STYLE…NEW…SIZE 40 REG…$100……LG WINDOW AC…WILL COOL UP TO 1000 SQ FT…$100….2 BURNER CHAR-BROIL BBQ GRILL…$100 WITH COVER……PIONEER AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER…$50….762-1182

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111….2 LINES $100 UNLIMITED TALK AND DATA…BUNDLE WITH A SMART PHONE FOR $25 PER MONTH OR LESS….DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE…BNSF..BBGH… APS….M-F 8-6…SAT 9-4 AND BY APPOINTMENT