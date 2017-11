MONDAY NOV. 13, 2017

ALLIANCE ANIMAL SHELTER HAS SEVERAL DOGS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION….HAVE A SMALL KITTEN THAT NEEDS A FOSTER HOME FOR SHORT TIME….CALL APD…762-4955

FS…1999 MERC. SABLE STATION WAGON…7 PASSENGER…V6…50K MILES…RUNS GOOD…$3000…760-1314

FS…PUMPKINS…MOSTLY MEDIUM SIZE FOR PIES….762-4290

LF…PICKUP BOX CAMPER TO FIT A 07 CHEVY SILVERADO WITH EXTENEDED CAB…CALL REY….760-0347

FS…2-TV’S…52″ AND 40″…COMPUTER DESK…ENTERTAINMENT CENTER ASKING $60 FOR ALL…..FS..18″ HOMELITE CHAIN SAW WITH NEW CHAIN ASKING..$40…..762-3816

FS…ADULT SIZE SCOOTER FOR FUN USE…NEEDS WORK…$25….HITCH AND RECEIVER…$195…..RIDING LAWN MOWER…$200….760-0076

LF…OLDER GRAIN TRAILER….87-95 MODEL YEAR…308-520-3826 NORTH PLATTE…THEY ARE IN ALLIANCE REGULARLY

HA…VANESSA

FS…BLACK FUTON….GOOD CONDITION…$20……LF..OLDER DRAPES, THE KIND USE PINS TO HOOK TO RODS….THE OLDER THE BETTER…NEED 4-6 PANELS…53″-84″….760-4353

VIAERO…301 E. 3RD…763-1111…WILL COLLECT CANNED FOOD ITEMS AND WILL SERVE HOT CHOCOLATE…THIS FRIDAY THRU THE END OF THE MONTH….CHECK GREAT DEALS ON NEW PHONES AND PLANS…HOME INTERNET…ETC…DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE…HOLIDAY GIFT BASKET TO BE GIVEN AWAY….OPEN M-F 8-6…SAT 9-4 AND BY APPOINTMENT

SIGN UP SHEETS FOR CHRISTMAS BASKET AT.. WIC…HUD HOUSING AND COMMUNITY ACTION…SIGN UP ASAP….CALL MICKEY AT 762-5454 FOR INFO

LF…GOOD WORKING WASHING MACHINE….385-722-6034–IN ALLIANCE

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..308-629-7043

GA..SMALL OLDER 20″ TV/VCR COMBO…….FS…26″ FLAT SCREEN SANYO TV…$25……SMALL STORAGE CONTAINER WITH SELVES…$5…..TABLE OF MISC ITEMS….READY TO DEAL….CALL FOR INFO…..760-9311

LOST DOG…NORTHWEST ALLIANCE….1 YR MALE GOLDEN LAB RETREIVER…760-6003

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….GUTTER CLEANING…YARD WORK…HELP WITH MOVING…….FS…2-26″ MOUNTAIN BIKES…..760-8470