MONDAY MAY 15, 2017



HB…MIKE–THURSDAY MAY 11

LF…SOMEONE TO DO SOME SEWING…PLEASE CALL 760-1461

LOST…80 LB LABRADOODLE DOG…MALE…MISSING FROM WEST ALLIANCE…BLACK…IF YOU HAVE SEEN HIM CALL BEN…760-0424

THANKS TO JESSE

FS…DORM SIZE REFRIG…$35…WORKS GOOD…CALL 762-8092

LF…SOMEONE TO CUT DOWN A LARGE ELM TREE AND TAKE THE WOOD…CALL 763-1954 OR SEE AT 104 MISSOURI

LF…USED TIN TO PUT ON A SHED OR BUILDING…3′ WIDE BY 10′ LONG OR SO…ANY COLOR…..FS…PARTS WASHING TANK……760-8372

MOVING SALE…1224 DUNCAN….MISC ITEMS…FREEZER…ROCK AND ROLL COLLECTIBLES…KEROSENE HEATER…AC..STROLLER…LAWN CHAIRS…NICE CARNIVAL GLASS….DRILL PRESS….TODAY TIL 3…TUESDAY MOST OF THE DAY

HB..BY LOLA

VIAERO…301 E. 3RD…763-1111…CHECK GRAD SPECIALS….LOW PRICES ON IPHONES AND TABLETS….UNLIMITED PLANS…4 LINES $170…REFFERALS WELCOME…SWITCH NOW AND SAVE…OPEN M-F- 8-6 AND SAT. 9-4

FS…POSTUREPEDIC VIBRATING BED WITH ADJUSTIBLE MATT….ASKING $1500……SOLID OAK ROUND TABLE WITH 4 CHAIRS…$500….SOLID OAK DRESSER WITH MIRROR….$500….629-1516 LEAVE MSG

GA…LOTS OF MISC FURNITURE….COUCH…RECLINER….SMALLER RECLINER….DESK WITH SWIVAL CHAIR….BED…DRESSER/TV STAND…KITCHEN TABLE AND CHAIRS APT. SIZE…..LOTS OF SIZE XL CLOTHES…LIKE NEW….AT GOOD SAM TOWERS….760-1396 FOR INFO AND TO SEE

FS…CHAR-BROIL INFARED 2 BURNER GRILL…WITHOUT BOTTLE…VERY GOOD CONDITION…$150….FS….8- SMALLER LED DECK LIGHTS….MAKE OFFERS….762-1182

FS…PORTABLE SEWING MACHINE WITH CASE….WORKS GOOD…ASKING $350…CALL 760-3570 FOR INFO.

FS…1995 GEO PRISM….$600……763-8440

LF…PET RAMP FOR A SMALL DOG TO GET INTO A PICKUP OR SUV….CALL 762-7154