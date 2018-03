MONDAY MARCH 26, 2018

HB…6TH TO JONI…FROM GRANDMA AND FAMILY…..LF…GOOD WORKING ELECTRIC DRYER…..308-458-7555

LF…GOOD USED…WOODEN OUTDOOR PLAY STRUCTURE… 760-2249

FS…2004, 26′ DUTCHMAN CLASSIC BUMPER PULL CAMPER…SLEEPS 6 WITH SLIDE OUT, NICE SHAPE….760-5394 TO SEE IT….FS…2017 BIG TEX CAR TRAILER WITH RAMPS…LIKE NEW…WITH 20′ BED…760-5394 TO SEE

HB…MICHAEL…35TH….WORKING HARD AT FARMERS COOP-HEMINGFORD

FS…HP DESKTOP COMPUTER ALL IN ONE TOUCH SCREEN…WINDOWS 10 WITH 21″ SCREEN…….HP OFFICE JET FAX/COPIER/PRINTER….BOTH LIKE NEW…$500 FOR BOTH…….SINGLE BED WITH BOX SPRING…MATT AND FRAME…$40……..1-WOOD 3 DRAWER DRESSER…$50…..1-WOOD KITCHEN STYLE STAND OR COMPUTER DESK WITH DRAWER AND BOTTOM SHELVES…$30….308-760-7388

HIGHLAND PARK….WALKING TACOS DRIVE-THRU TODAY AT 11:30 AM UNTIL 1 PM..$5 PER MEAL…PROCEEDS TO ALZ WALK

FS…PAIR OF JUSTIN LADIES…PINK AND BROWN…SIZE 7-8…GOOD CONDITION…….SUNBEAM OLD FASHIONED MIXER WITH BOWLS AND ATTCHMENTS……SINGLE MALT MIXER…760-4353

LF…HOUSE CLEANING JOBS….HAVE EXPIRENCE…CALL FOR INFO…763-1475

FS…1978 MARK TWAIN BOAT WITH OPEN BOW….WITH GOOD MOTOR….RUNS GREAT…$600 FOR ALL…..760-8389

LF…SOMEONE TO DO SOME YARD WORK FOR A LARGE YARD….WOULD NEED RIDING MOWER WITH BAG…TRIMMER….ETC….PLEASE CALL 760-2167

VIAERO…GALAXY S9 PHONE….$200 OFF…..ASK ABOUT HOME INTERNET AND HOME PHONE SERVICE…..301 E 3RD…763-1111

LF…HYDRAULIC HOSE ENDS FOR FARM EQUIPMENT…TO CONNECT TO A TRACTOR….308-430-3602…308 430-1322

HB…JONI…FROM BROTHER AND ALL THE FAMILY

LF…SHORT BOX FOR A 1967 FORD PICKUP…..308-631-1551

FS…2-ANTIQUE RECORD ALBUM BOOKS…WITH ALBUMS INCLUDED….ASKING $15 FOR BOTH….308-458-7519 IN ALLIANCE

FS…2-235 -45-R17 TIRES….$20 FOR BOTH…PLENTY OF TREAD….PS-1 WITH DUKES OF HAZZARD GAMES….2-CONTROLLERS…ETC….$50….LF…YARD WORK OR ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..308-765-2016

FS….HITCH AND RECEIVER….$95……SMALL TRAILER TO PULL BEHIND A RIDING MOWER…$50……..760-0076