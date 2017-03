MONDAY MARCH 20, 2017…SPRING, SPRING!!!!!!



GA…LARGE ELM TREE…COME AND CUT IT AND TAKE THE WOOD…763-1954

FS…1989 WAVE RUNNER JET SKI WITHOUT TRAILER…$500…RUNS GOOD….APPROX 500 STYROFOAM HOME BUILDING BLOCKS…..GOOD USED, GLASS TOP KITCHEN RANGE….$75…CALL FOR INFO…308-464-0462

FS…MISC CAMPING SUPPLIES….TENTS…PEGS….LOTS OF FISHING POLES….763-1550

FS…SWIVAL ARM, GOLD, DECORATIVE FLOOR LAMP…..3 BAND LADIES SIZE 5.5 DIAMOND RING…WHITE GOLD WITH NICE DESIGN…..LIKE NEW “MISS ME” SHOULDER STYLE PURSE…CALL 760-4353

LF…SOMEONE TO REPAIR SOME BLOWN OFF SHINGLES…487-3494

INDOOR GARAGE SALE…..119 W 3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE….HAVE SOME NEW ITEMS INCLUDING A CEDAR CHEST AND ANTIQUE WROGHT IRON BED FRAME……AFTERNOONS 1:30 – 5:30 PM

FS…120 ELECTRIC WIRE WELDER..GOOD FOR LIGHT USE…$50…READY TO USE… CALL FOR INFO 760-2830

FS…14′ SUNSETTER CANOPY AWNING….308-641-2826

HB…BY LOLA

GA…HEAVY/STURDY TABLE…70″ X 42″ SOLID WOOD…..WOULD BE A GOOD WORK BENCH OR REFINISH….763-9167…SEE AT 2531 SOUTH HIWAY 385

VIAERO…SPRING SPECIALS ON NOW…1ST MONTH FREE ON HOME INTERNET….GOOD TIME TO SWITCH….LOW PRICES ON PHONES AND TABLETS….301 E 3RD….763-1111….OPEN…8-6 M-F…SAT 9-4

FS…SMALL SWAMP COOLER…$50……WOOD BURNING STOVE…$200…2 NICE TABLE LAMPS WITH NIGHT STANDS…$80 FOR ALL…..TOPPER TO FIT A 93 FORD LONG BOX…$30…..760-9368….SEE AT 472 CODY AVE

LADIES MAGNIFICAT….SAT… 9-NOON AT HOLY ROSARY LYCEUM….$12..ALL CHRISTIAN LADIES WELCOME…..CALL TO REGISTER 762-8812

LF…GOOD WORKING REFRIG…..760-4651

FS…2-RADIO CONTROLLED MODEL AIRPLANES….READY TO USE…1 HAS NEVER BEEN FLOWN…1-JUST LIKE NEW…ELECTRIC START…BATTERY CHARGERS AND OTHER MISC PARTS AND PIECES….$500 FOR ALL….487-3974

FOUND….SET OF KEYS AT 6TH YELLOWSTONE…COULD BE FROM A CAMPER…CALL AND IDENTIFY…. MEL…762-8808 DAYTIME

LF…OLDER CEILING FAN….ANY CONDITION WORKING OR NOT….FOR A CRAFT PROJECT….760-9645

FS…FULL SET OF 245 75 R 17..10 PLY LIGHT TRUCK TIRES… WHEELS AND TIRES…CENTER CAPS…EVERYTHING INCLUDED.. OFF20 07 FORD SUPER DUTY PICKUP….. ASKING $350 FOR ALL….760-8389

FS…GAS KITCHEN STOVE…EXCELLENT CONDITION….AB GLIDER…RUNNING BOARDS FOR AN 89 FORD….ANTLER LAMPS….5TH WHEEL PLATE….COUPLE OF HORSE’S…MISC HORSE TACK…760-4158