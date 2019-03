MONDAY MARCH 11, 2019

BLACK DIAMOND RAILS….TUESDAY…AT EAGLES…BINGO AND SPAGETTI SUPPER….5:30 SUPPER…BINGO 7 PM…MEMBERS ONLY…TICKETS AT DOOR

LOST…SMALL SHITSHU PUPPY….SUNDAY NIGHT…IN ALLIANCE AREA NEAR 25TH STREET….763-8656 IF FOUND

FS…SECTIONAL COUCH…$30……RETRO STYLE RED COUCH WITH MATCHING CHAIR…$50….COFFEE TABLE…$10….XL DENVER BRONCO PONCHO…$25…NEW CONDITION…..760-3854

FOUND…5 MONTH, FEMALE RETRIVER ON NORTH EMERSON….CLAIM AT ALLIANCE ANIMAL CLINIC….. 762-4140

FS…TABLE WITHOUT CHAIRS……COMPUTER DESK….1995 FORD EXPLORER…..KIDS HIDE A DESK…..TWIN BED…..MARILYN MONROE PICTURES…..308-629-8058

FOUND….GOLD…CLIP ON STYLE EARRING….NEAR NEWBERRY’S….308-458-7519

FS…ANTIQUE 3 DRAWER DRESSER ON WHEELS…$300……BOOK CASE…$40……FOUND…BATMAN STOCKING CAP…..CALL 762-5930

LF….ANYONE GOING TO SCOTTSBLUFF TODAY OR TUESDAY…THAT COULD BRING BACK A PART FROM SANDBERG IMP….WOULD GIVE SOME GAS $…..FS…48 FORD PICKUP CAB AND 2 BOXES….GOOD FOR A RAT ROD…..760-1396

FS…2-NEW MATTRESSES…760-6789….AFTER 3 PM …. $400 FOR BOTH

GA…BIKE….1040 MISSOURI…COME AND TAKE IT

FS…GOOD WORKING SNOW BLOWER…$50……MISC TIRES….MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….308-778-6260-IN ALLIANCE

FS…1989 SUBURBAN PICKUP AND VAN SHOP MANUALS….82 JEEP SHOP MANUALS…..81/82 KAWASAKI KZ1000/1100 MOTORCYCLE SHOP MANUALS….MAKE OFFERS……..FS..SHARP 1100 WATT MICROWAVE OVEN WITH TURNTABLE…WORKS GOOD…$20…..GA…FREEZER JELL PACKS….762-4411…760-4552

LF…GOOD WORKING WASHER AND DRYER….760-7973