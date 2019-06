MONDAY JUNE 17, 2019

GA….HAVE LOTS OF RUHBARB…..HAVE SOME ALREADY CUT…COME AND TAKE WHAT YOU WANT…..760-7882

LF…GOOD USED KAYAK…..308-629-7523

AHS CLASS OF 1979 CLASS REUNION NEED TO REGISTER BY 2:30 PM TODAY….REUNION WILL BE JULY 12-13….LAST MEETING TO ORGANIZE WILL BE WED. AT VFW AT 6 PM…762-4644

VIAERO….763-1111…301 E .3RD….BUY ONE GET ONE ON SAMSUNG PHONES….IPHONES…..SPECIALS ON OTHER DEVICES….TABLETS….HOME INTERNET….DISH TV…..OPEN M-F….8-6…SAT 9-4

LF…WEED EATER LAWN MOWER WITH LARGE REAR TIRES…FOR PARTS…NEED FRONT WHEEL….762-4723

FOUND….2 PLASTIC WHEELS….CLAIM AT KCOW

GA…BLACK BERRY PLANTS….762-1734

LF…SOMEONE TO HELP LOAD FURNITURE AND BOXES…SAT. AT 11 AM…$15 PER HOUR………303-466-6851

FS….GOOD WORKING REFRIG…WHITE…$50…760-3428

FS…1978 CHEV. PICKUP…1/2 TON…4 SPD…RUNS GOOD…HAS A BENT DRIVE SHAFT…..$1000…..763-8968

FS…KING BED WITH MATT..SPRINGS… NEW FRAME…$175…..HUSKVARNA POWER MOWER WITH BAG…READY TO USE…$40…….MAYTAG WASHER…$20….MENS MONGOOSE MT BIKE….NEEDS NEW TUBES…$40……SHOOTING BENCH…SOLID CONDITION…NEVER USED…$75……CALL 308-629-7911

FS…MOUNTAIN BIKE….ADULT SIZE….COUCH….LAP TOP DESK….LAWN MOWER…NEEDS MINOR WORK……RIDING MOWER…NEEDS CARB WORK…..LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….308-629-8058