MONDAY JUNE 11, 2018

GA…VINYL SIDING….VARIOUS SIZES…TAN COLOR..APPROX. 600 SQ. FT…WILL GIVE AWAY….763-1311

GA…LADIES WINTER/SPRING CLOTHES…XL..1XL..2XL…HAVE 3 BAGS…SEE AT 1040 MISSOURI….762-8555

GA…LOTS OF PAPERBACK AND HARDCOVER BOOKS…COME TO 932 TOLUCA ON FRONT PORCH…..WELL KNOWN AUTHORS……COME TAKE WHAT YOU WANT…BRING YOUR OWN BAG

GA…RASPBERRY PLANTS…READY TO PLANT…….LF…SOMEONE TO HELP WITH SOME MISC. ODD JOBS….GUTTER CLEANING…ETC….760-5229

SENIOR CENTER….CHAIR YOGA..TUES AT 1 PM….CROCHET CLASS…10 AM WED…..BINGO WED AT 12:30 PM….STRING ART THURS AT 12:30 ONLY ONE SPOT OPEN….CALL 762-1293……FRIDAY COFFEE AT 8 AM…BUNKO AT 12:30

FS…ELECTRIC GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL…READY TO USE…$50…763-1954

GA…MISC TOOLS….DECORATIONS….SEE AT 904 EMERSON THIS MORNING

LF….PERSON WHO BOUGHT SHELVING AT GARAGE SALE AT 320 E. 3RD ON SATURDAY….COME AND PICK UP…..CALL 762-6037

FS…1990 1/2 TON PICKUP…4X4…$1500…….LARGE AMANA REFRIG WITH BOTTOM FREEZER…$400….308-458-7729-IN ALLIANCE

LF…GUPPIES…..EXTERIOR HOUSE PAINT, ANY COLOR….DROP AT J-9 TRAILERVILLE…762-1412

THANKS TO BLOEDORN AND HOLY ROSARY YOUTH GROUP FOR HOT DOGS AND PRIZES……..LF…GOOD USED PICNIC TABLE WILL TRADE A 32″ LG FLAT SCREEN TV…762-4723 AFTER 5…760-0855

HUSKER TOUR…WILL OPEN 3:30….BRING YOUR CHAIRS….OUTSIDE BY NEWBERRY….4:30 – 6:30…GO BIG RED

LOST….2-GREEN LIFE JACKETS BETWEEN ALLIANCE AND HEMINGFORD….IF FOUND DROP AT 608 E. 7TH IN ALLIANCE

FS…NICE GLASS TOP COFFEE TABLE WITH MATCHING END TABLES–CROME ON THE SIDES AND BLACK STAND…LIKE NEW…$55…BRONZE ANTLER CHANDLIER WITH GLASS GLOBES….$60 OR MAKE OFFERS…CALL 308-458-7519

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED FOR FALL….WOULD LIKE TO HAVE APPROX. 30 COUPLES….DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED…WOULD HOLD 9 DANCES AND TEACH DANCES…..CALL JOHN AT 760-8145

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111…2 LINES $90 PER MONTH…NEW PHONES…TABLETS…ETC….HOME INTERNET SERVICE….DISH TV…SEE US IN HEMINGFORD JUNE 22….M-F 8 – 6…SAT 9-4

LF…GOOD USED..COMPLETE… QUEEN BED..WITH MATT..SPRINGS…FRAME..ETC…..FS..ALUM WINDOW…APPROX 36 1/2 X 35 1/4…MAKE OFFERS…..LF…ANYONE WHO CAN DO VINYL SIDING…760-5976

HB…JURENE GREEN FROM BRAD AND FAMILY & FRIENDS

FS…BENCH TOP DRILL PRESS…..PORTABLE COLEMAN GRILL WITH CASE….FLAT SCREEN TV WITH REMOTE…..YAMAHA KEYBOARD WITH STAND……760-5040

GA…HAVE KITTENS….NEED GOOD HOMES….GOOD WITH KIDS AND DOGS……CALICO…STRIPED…1 FEMALE…SEVERAL MALES…CALL 760-1803

FS…8-5.5′ T-POSTS….SET OF CAR RAMPS…ROLL OF SNOW FENCE…760-2408