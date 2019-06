MONDAY JUNE 10, 2019

TELEPHONE SCAM….CALLER ID SAYS ALLIANCE POLICE SEEKING DONATIONS.

FS…FRONT LOAD WASHER…EXCELLENT CONDITION…$20….WHIRLPOOL GAS DRYER…$10……FS…CALIFORNIA KING WATER WATERBED…$150…DISMANTLED….GA…LARGE PLASTIC GARBAGE BBLS…SEE AT 1328 SHERIDAN…762-6909

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111…2 LINES $100…BUY ONE GET ONE SPECIALS ON PHONES….STOP FRIDAY BY BURGERS….ASK ABOUT TRIFECTA PROGRAM

LF…SINGLE BEDS…NEED 2-3…LF…GOOD USED LOVESEAT…SMALL END TABLE….LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..308-629-8058

HA….CAROL AND RON

FS…OLIVE GREEN LOVESEAT…$15……FUTON FRAME WITHOUT MATTRESS..$10…..SEE AT 635 E 8TH-ALLIANCE

GA…2 BOYS BIKES…14-16″…18″…NEED TIRES FIXED….NEED SOME TLC……FOUND…VERY SMALL BLACK KITTEN…14TH AND EMERSON AND PLATTE….NEEDS TO FIND OWNER OR A GOOD HOME….SEE AT 1423 PLATTE… COME TAKE THEM

FS….MEDIUM SIZE WHEEL CHAIR …..SHOWER CHAIR…..HOOVER SHAMPOO/POLISHER…..LARGE HEAT PAD…..ELECTRIC ICE CREAM MAKER…..TABLE LAMPS…..MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS……MAKE OFFERS…CALL FOR INFO….762-4948

FS…2-WHILRLIZTER ORGANS….1-SMALLER….1-LARGER OUT OF A CHURCH…COME LOOK AND MAKE OFFERS…..CALL FOR INFO…762-5102 LEAVE MSG

LF…SQUARE PAVERS…16″ X 16″ X 2″ THICK…NEED 18….760-9645

LF…CARPET SHAMPOOER….760-3526

SUNDOG VISABLE NOW