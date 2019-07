MONDAY JULY 15, 2019

FS…OVERSIZE LOVESEAT AND MATCHING CHAIR…$300….BOTH RECLINE…GREEN COLOR….VERY GOOD SHAPE…FS…ROCKER RECLINER…GREEN COLOR…$75…CALL FOR INFO….. 762-2743

HERITAGE DAYS….FIND THE OBJECT….CARNIVAL TICKETS ON SALE THROUGH TUES….AT CHAMBER OFFICE…..AT GROCERY KART…NOON-5 TODAY…NOON TO 8 ON TUES…NEED ENTRIES FOR PARADE…..CONTACT OFFICE…762-1520…..BUTTON WINNERS…#10–#13

ALLIANCE EAGLES….NO BINGO IN HONOR OF BILL

FS…ANTIQUE DRESSER…3 DRAWER ON WHEELS…$250……LARGE DRESSER FROM THE 1960’S…$100…..SMALL BOOK CASE…$30…LARGER BOOK CASE…$50…..STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL….762-5930

GA…20-25 GALLON PLASTIC BARREL TO CATCH RAINWATER…762-4583

GA…2 LBS. FRESH RUHBARB…762-4583

JESKE OVER THE HILL CAMPGROUND…NEEDS HELP WEED EATING…GENERAL CLEAN UP FOR 2-3 HOURS ….CALL DALE AT 762-3763

LEMONMADE STAND AT 10TH AND TOLUCA…TODAY STARTING 11 AM

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111….BUY ONE GET ONE ON IPHONES……CHRISTMAS IN JULY SPECIALS…ASK ABOUT FREE TABLETS AND PHONES….OPEN…M-F…8-6…SAT. 9-4

LF….CHAIN LINK DOG KENNEL WITH GATE…WOULD COME AND TAKE A PART…762-9280

FS…CRAFTSMAN 16″ SCROLL SAW…….DINING ROOM TABLE WITH 2 LEAVES…NO CHAIRS…….32-36″ TV’S…NEED WORK…..763-8794

FS…2003 AUDI STATION WAGON….NO TRANSMISSION….WOULD SELL PARTS….OR $500 FOR THE WHOLE CAR……308-629-8087

LF…GOOD WORKING STEREO RECEIVER…NEEDS TO HAVE THE JACK TO CONNECT A TURNTABLE…..760-5543

FS…DALE EARNHARDT COLLECTIBLES….OTHER MISC ITEMS….STOP BY AND LOOK…760-2409….SEE AT 704 W 10TH

FS…FREE STANDING BAND SAW…10″ MASTERFORCE…WITH MITRE…$50…READY TO USE…….HAVE A CHERRY TREE AT HAMPTON AND EMERSON COME AND PICK WHAT YOU WANT…760-1403

FOUND… AT BOX BUTTE DAM…..TENT BAG….763-1363

GA…FRESH DILL….COME AND TAKE WHAT YOU WANT…762-7301

NCAP….APPLICATIONS BEING TAKEN FOR HEAD START…CLASSES BEGIN IN MID AUGUST….2-MORNING…AND AFTERNOON SESSIONS…HOME BASED CLASSES…..CALL FOR INFO….762-2563…WATCH FOR FAMILY NIGHT AND OTHER TIMES DURING HERITAGE DAYS