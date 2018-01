MONDAY JAN. 29, 2018

DANCE CLUB FORMING IN ALLIANCE…AT THE EAGLES…WOULD HAVE 9 DANCES DURING THE YEAR….PLEASE SIGN UP…WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 30 COUPLES SIGN UP….WILL TEACH VARIOUS DANCES EACH TIME….CALL JOHN MILLER….760-8145

FS…SET OF LAVERN RUNNING BOARDS WILL FIT A 2005 CHEV SILVERADO….6.5′ LONG WITH 4 MOUNTS ON EACH SIDE…SHOULD FIT 2004-07…$60 FOR ALL……760-0586

FS…KITCHEN TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS…DROP LEAF STYLE…$75…..SPINET PIANO…$100…..HAM BEACH LARGE ROASTER…$40…HAM BEACH SLOW COOKER…..SMALL TABLES….FLOOR LAMP…OIL PAINTING…2 WROUGHT IRON PLANT STANDS….ELECT PANCAKE GRIDDLE…SMALL OUTDOOR GRILL…..2 PLASTIC UTILITY SHELVES…1 METAL SHELF….2 METAL SHELVINGS FROM THE OLD HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY WILL GIVE THEM AWAY……MAKE OFFERS ON SOME ITEMS……760-5314 CALL BEFORE 11 OR AFTER 1 PM

FS…PS-1 WOULD TRADE FOR A FLAT SCREEN TV…..LF…BLUE HEELER DOG…760-2391

LF…SMALL DOG HOUSE….IN GOOD CONDITION…..760-5783

FS…LARGE CAPACITY WASHER AND DRYER…ESTATE BRAND…$150 EACH….REFRIG WITH TOP FREEZER…ESTATE BRAND…$100…..2 ELECTRIC LIFT RECLINER CHAIRS…LARGE AND SMALL SIZES…MAKE OFFERS…CALL AFTER 1 PM…..762-1272 OR 760-8201

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111….GOOD TIME TO SWITCH TO VIAERO….NEW PHONES…NEW PLANS

FS…ELECT SNOW SHOVEL…….LF…SNOW BLADE TO ATTACH TO A RIDING MOWER…WILL TRADE…….FS…26″ FAT TIRE BIKE……26″ REGULAR MOUNTAIN BIKE…BOTH WORK GOOD……LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND HAVE MOVING EXPIRENCE…..629-1143…760-8470…SEE AT 1012 PLATTE

LF…GAS KITCHEN RANGE WITH OVEN…IN GOOD CONDITION…763-8348

FS…BLUE FOX MEGA FUR COAT…SIZE LARGE…$200 OR BEST OFFER…MISC DVD MOVIES…$2 EACH….2 TOTES OF LIKE NEW LADIES SMALL AND MEDIUM CLOTHES…$200 FOR ALL…763-9025….629-1332

HB…BY LOLA

FS…GE ELECT STOVE…$100….. ESTATE BRAND REFRIG…$175, WITHOUT ICE MAKER….VITAMASTER TREADMILL…$100….762-4448

FS…COMPOUND BOW…SEVERAL OTHER LONG BOWS….2 FIBERGLASS STRAIGHT BOWS….NEW SET OF TIRE CHAINS….MISC SIZES OF TIRES AND LOTS OF MISC LAWN MOWERS……763-1550 IN HAY SPRINGS