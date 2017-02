MONDAY FEB. 27, 2017



HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WILL HAVE AN OPEN HOUSE THIS SAT..MARCH 4..1-3 PM….1512 TOLUCA…ALL ARE WELCOME

FS…1967 CHEVY FULL SIZE PICKUP…..1965 FORD FALCON…BOTH NEED TO BE RESTORED….MAKE OFFERS…..763-1550

HUMAN SERVICES INC WILL RESCHEDULE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY 4-6 PM ON FRIDAY MARCH 10…419 W 25TH-ALLIANCE..PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN CONTAINERS

INDOOR GARAGE SALE…119 W. 3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…HAVE SOME NEW ITEMS…NICE CLOTHING…ETC…1:30-5:30 PM EACH DAY

FS…3-TOYO BRAND… 255 70 R 17 TIRES…GOOD TREAD …MAKE OFFERS…762-4583

FS…2 BORDER COLLIE/BLUE HEELER PUPPIES…1-MALE..1-FEMALE… $250 EACH …308- 225-1017

HB…MICHAEL….FROM AUNT BLANCHE

SENIOR CENTER…MARCH 1ST..STATEHOOD DAY.. WILL BE A NEBRASKA TRIVIA CONTEST AND RAFFLE OF HUSKER BENCH..12:30 PM…. FRIDAY…BOOK REVIEW OF NEBRASKA HISTORY…9:30-10:30 AM….ST. PATRICK’S PARTY ON MARCH 17…12:30 PM…..ALL ARE WELCOME

VIAERO…301 E 3RD…763-1111…SPECIALS ON PLANS…PHONES..HOME INTERNET…SWITCH TO VIAERO AND SAVE $

CHAMBER SEEK THE SIGN CONTEST….LOOK FOR 5 DIFFERENT COLOR SIGNS LOOK FOR COLORED SIGNS IN BUSINESSES….STOP IN CHAMBER OFFICE FOR INFO….CONTEST WILL RUN TIL WED. MARCH 1…762-1520

HB…EMILY….FROM MOM…HUBBY..SAVANNAH AND WES

HB….BY LOLA

FS…MACULAR DEGENERATION DEVICE THAT FITS ON GLASSES…CALL FOR INFO…. 762-1436…760-0948

FS…500 CC ARTIC CAT….4 WHEELER…WITH NEW SNOW PLOW…WENCH…ETC…760-4350…EXCELLENT CONDITION

FS…KENNEDY, 40% SILVER, 50 CENT PIECES….HAVE 100 DATED BETWEEN 1965-69…..$325 FOR ALL…763-8738