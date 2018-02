MONDAY FEB. 26, 2018

SENIOR CENTER…BOOK CLUB FRIDAY…BY JOHN MILLER…9:30 TO 10:30 AM….LINE DANCING THURSDAY…10 AM & 3 PM…DANCE FRIDAY AT 12:30

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED…WOULD LIKE TO HAVE AT LEAST 30 COUPLES…DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED…WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 9 DANCES PER YEAR…FOR INFO CALL JOHN …308-760-8145

LF…FEMALE, BROWN AND WHITE, CHIHUAHUA FOR A FAMILY PET….ALSO LOOKING FOR A GOOD USED RECLINER CHAIR…763-1954

FS…FIRE AND RESCUE RANGERS…ELECTRONIC STATION WITH ACTION FIGURES AND RESCUE STATIONS…COMPLETE UNIT…HAVE OVER 120 FIGURES…AND TOYS THAT GO WITH IT…..$125 FOR ALL….NEED TO SEE TO APPRECIATE……760-4455

FS…DODGE PICKUP BOX TRAILER WITH A SLIDE IN CAMPER ON IT…ASKING $200….763-8968

VIAERO….301 E 3RD…..763-1111…BUY ONE..GET ONE ON IPHONES…2 LINES…$100…GOOD TIME TO SWITCH…..OPEN M-F..8-6…SAT. 9-4

FS…ARM AND HAMMER VAC FILTER TO FIT HOOVER VAC MODELS…NEW IN BOX…MAKE OFFERS…..FS….ANTIQUE PICNIC BASKET…$15…..308-458-7519

FS…CHILD OR PET GATE….METAL…WILL FIT IN DOOR WAY….FITS ENTIRE DOOR WITH A GATE….$20….760-6771

HB…MIKE…..LF…SMALL SIZE BOXING GLOVES….762-1646

HB…BY LOLA

FS…RTD RIDING MOWER…AIR COMPRESSOR…MENS DIAMOND RING….MASSAGE PAD FOR CHAIR…..762-4411….760-4552