MONDAY APRIL 8, 2019

FS…SEWING MACHINE WITH CABINET…DOMESTIC BRAND…WORKS GOOD WITH ALL ATTACHMENTS…$50…….STATE QUARTER COLLECTION WITH ALL 50 STATES…$25…760-1403

LF…GOOD WORKING VCR…..763-1954

HB…SONI….AT PAT’S CREATIVE

HB…MARY

HB…TOM..FROM THE FAMILY

PILLARS FOR THE PARK….SAT. JUNE 29TH…PILLARS COUNTRY CARNIVAL…LOTS OF GAMES…VENDERS/BOOTHS….MUSIC….LOOKING FOR MORE CRAFT VENDERS TO ATTEND….CALL FOR INFO…….760-7344

AHS CLASS OF 79..CHECK FACEBOOK PAGE TO SIGN UP FOR REUNION…OR CALL CHERYL….762-4644…OTHERS WELCOME TOO

FS…MISC. COW BELLS….WITHOUT THE COW’S…CALL FOR INFO…762-2072

FS…DELL KEYBOARD…..CANON COPIER….HP MONITOR AND SCANNER…..3′ HUMIDIFER WITH 2 WATER BOTTLES…..308-760-2409

HB…TOM…FROM JERRY

FS…1999, VOL 1-2, SHOP MANUALS FOR CROWN VICTORIA AND GRAND MARQUIS…$10 EACH…….FS…RIDING MOWER REAR TIRES AND RIMS…SIZE 20 X 8….$30 EACH…….LIKE NEW HITCH AND RECEIVER…REDUCED TO $65…….760-0076

LF…GOOD RUNNING PICKUP…FOR AROUND $400…WOULD NEED TO MAKE PAYMENTS….PREFER A 4WD WITH LONG BOX….763-8409

FS…SMALL DOGGIE STEP LADDER…762-3709

LF…GOOD USED QUEEN MATTRESS AND BOX SPRINGS…..760-0588

FS…16″ SCROLL SAW…….HEAVY DUTY TABLE TOP…WOULD MAKE A GOOD WORK BENCH…760-5040

EAGLES INDDOR GARAGE SALE….APRIL 26-27….CALL 762-1840 FOR TABLE RENTAL