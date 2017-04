MONDAY APRIL 3, 2017



SENIOR CENTER…MAYORS DAY ON TUESDAY TO RECOGNIZE VOLUNTEERS…REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED….BEGINNING AT 9 AM…LET THEM KNOW IF YOU WANT TO STAY FOR LUNCH….APRIL 12 WILL BE OPEN HOUSE DAY..9 AM

FS…WOOD BURNING STOVE WITH AX..SELDGE..WEDGES..$100…OLDER WHEEL BARROW…$10….GAS BBQ GRILL…$20….629-1516….FS…GOOD WORKING REFRIG….GAS KITCHEN STOVE…$100 EACH…. 760-1182

FS…4-MUD AND SNOW TIRES…235 65 16…1/3 TREAD LEFT…$50 FOR ALL……308-672-6001

FS…SET OF 9 CLASSIC SHAKSPEERE BOOKS FROM THE 1960’S…SOFT BOUND…GOOD CONDITION…$35 FOR THE SET…..BOY SCOUT BACK PACK FROM THE 1970’S WITH CANTEEN AND MESS KIT….ASKING $30…CALL FOR INFO….762-3816

FS…250 R KAWASAKI 4 WHEELER…$300…RUNS BUT NEEDS WORK….3/4 TON PICKUP WHEELS AND TIRES OFF A FORD…$300….760-8389

LF…GOOD WORKING ELECT. CLOTHES DRYER….762-3732

HB…SUNDAY…CASSIDAY

GA…POMERIANIAN FEMALE DOG…3-4 YRS OLD…NEEDS A GOOD HOME…..CALL 763-8968….629-1516

FS…COSCO BRAND CARD TABLE WITH 2 CHAIRS…LIKE NEW…..LONG WOOD COFFEE TABLE…BOTH VERY GOOD CONDITION…..LADIES HARLEY DAVIDSON HAND PURSE….760-4353

HB…LAURA–..FROM GRANDMA AND GRANDPA

HB…LAURA–FROM PARENTS AND SISTER AND BROTHER

HB…BY LOLA

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD BURNING KITCHEN STOVE WITH WATER TANK AND 6 BURNERS AND OVEN…100+ YEARS OLD…$100….ANTIQUE TRUNK WITH SEVERAL COMPARTMENTS…$25….CRAFTSMAN CIRCULAR SAW…$15….CALL 760-8821