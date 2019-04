MONDAY APRIL 29, 2019

FS…1969 FORD PICKUP…4X4…4 SPD…308-641-8856

LF…DS GAMES…ANY KIND. …308-629-1270…612 GRAND AVE

FS…OLDER, ALMOND COLOR REFRIG WITH ICE MAKER…MISSING SOME DOOR SHELVES….WORKS GOOD…$50………FS…GE WASHER…ONLY 2 YRS OLD….EXCELLENT CONDITION…WHITE….$175……760-4455

FS…5-LEVELS….2′..1.5′..1’…..3 SQUARES….3 CHALK LINES….3 ELECT DRILLS….CAULKING GUNS….$40 FOR EVERYTHING…..763-8968

FS…2002 HONDA RANCHER ATV…4X4 WITH ELECT SHIFT…3600+ HOURS…GOOD TIRES….RIFLE RACK…BLADE WITH ELECTRIC LIFT…CAMO COVER….FLAG…..760-0919

FS…1994 5TH WHEEL CAMPER TRAILER…31’…SIERRA COBRA MODEL….GOOD TIRES….CALL FOR INFO….308-629-8093

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111…BUY ONE, GET ONE NEW SAMSUNG PHONES…..APPLE X SERIES AS WELL…..HOME PHONE SERVICE AND INTERNET…..OPEN.. M-F-8-6…SAT 9-4

HB…LORI-SUNDAY

LF…CD OR TAPE OF “LA BAMA” WITH LYRICS……FS…LARGE COLLECTION OF JOHN DEERE TOY TRACTORS…..762-2072

FS…MISC. SLIVER COINS…EXERCISE BIKE….CANDY MOLDS….MINI CROCK POT….ROASTER OVEN….CIGARETTE LIGHTER COLLECTION…OTHER MISC ITEMS…CAN TEXT PICTURES….308-629-7318

HAVE FREE ITEMS LEFT OVER FROM HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GARAGE SALE….COME AND PICK THEM UP AT 12TH AND TOLUCA

HAVE A TRACTOR WITH BLADE AND MOWER….LOOKING FOR WORK….ALSO TRUCK DRIVING JOBS….FS…OLDER KIRBY VAC IN GOOD CONDITION…..308-672–5583

FS…5-PUPPIES…1 MONTH OLD….NEED GOOD HOMES….4-FEMALES…1-MALE…..760-0853

FS…ANTIQUE 3 DRAWER DRESSER…WOODEN…WITH WHEELS…REDUCED TO $250….BOOK SHELF…$40……6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL…BAG OF MISC GOLF BALLS…..762-5930

PILLARS FOR THE PARK….THANKS TO ALL WHO HELPED AND CAME TO GARAGE SALE…..POKER RUN THIS SATURDAY 8:30 AM AT EAGLES……BUSINESS CHALLENGE ON NOW…CHECK PILLARS FACEBOOK PAGE FOR INFO

LOST…BLONDE POMERIAIAN MALE DOG…IF FOUND CALL 760-7184

FS…1987 FORD RANGER GRILL…GOOD CONDITION…$35….MICROWAVE OVEN…$50…..760-0076

FS…LARGE PLASTIC PET CARRIER…..LARGE WIRE DOG KENNEL…..BABY GATE……760-5040

FS….4 OAK KITCHEN CHAIRS…$25 EACH…762-7301