MONDAY APRIL 17, 2017

FS…WICKER BEDROOM SET WITH FULL SIZE BED, DRESSER AND END TABLE…FRAME AND MATTRESS…$200….BLUE ROCKER…$50….ETHAN ALLEN SOFA AND CHAIR..$150….2 BOOK SHELVES…2 END TABLES…AMISH PICTURE…CALL FOR INFO 760-5732 CAN TEXT PICTURES

LF…MISC. SPRING LADIES CLOTHES AND DRESSES…SIZE 3-4 XL….ALSO NEEDING YARN….760-4617

FS…3 BUNCHES OF ONION PLANTS…50 IN EACH BUNCH….SUPERSTAR WHITE…WALLA WALLA…YELLOW SPANISH…$10 FOR ALL….762-6640

VIAERO….1ST MONTH FREE ON PRO CONNECT INTERNET…GRADUATION SPECIALS ON TABLETS…ETC….PHONES…301 E. 3RD….763-1111…M-F 8-6 AND SAT 9-4

JUST NEIGHBORS ALUM CAN DRIVE CONTINUES….DROP OFF AT 418 MISSOURI…119 SO POTASH….762-5454……LOOKING FOR A CD PLAYER TO PLAY SPLIT TRACK CD’S TO BORROW FOR A MUSIC CAMP….KIDS 3RD-12TH GRADE FOR MUSIC CAMPS….762-5454

LADIES GOLF CLINICS BEGIN AT 5:30 TUES NIGHT…10:30 AM WED AT SKYVIEW GOLF…CALL DOUG 762-1446

FS…OLDER 6′ CHEST FREEZER….WAS WORKING 2 MONS AGO…$25 PLEASE CALL 760-4842

ALLIANCE ANIMAL SHELTER HAS A ORANGE KITTEN…9-12 MONS OLD……TABBY CAT…9-12 MONS…BOTH FEMALES…….HAVE FOUND A BLIND MALE BEAGLE DOG….PLEASE CALL TO CLAIM…LOOKING FOR IT’S OWNER……1-2 YR OLD FIXED MALE MIXED BREED DOG….NEEDS A GOOD HOME…..CALL TONI 762-4955

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND……629-7043

INDOOR GARAGE SALE….119 W 3RD….NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…HAVE A 1930’S NEW/OLD STOCK PLYMOUTH HOOD ORNAMENT..ADDING NEW ITEMS….OPEN AFTERNOONS….1:30- 530 PM

LF…SOMEONE TO WORK ON A MICROWAVE OVEN…PLEASE CALL AT 762-1320

FS…LARGE RECLINER SOFA…WILLING TO MAKE GOOD DEAL…CALL FOR INFO….762-5357 OR SEE AT 524 MISSISSIPPI

FS…PARTS CLEANING TANK WITH PUMP…..WOOD LATHE…BOTH LIKE NEW….LIKE NEW 36″ X 36″ VINYL WINDOWS…..SMALL TRAILER FOR LAWN TRACTOR OR ATV….WILLING TO MAKE A GOOD DEALS ON ALL ITEMS…….760-8372

LF…PICTURE OF 1923 ROADSTAR FROM THE AFTER PROM PARTY IN 1989…..CALL RANDY 762-1436 OR 760-0948