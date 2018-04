MONDAY APRIL 16, 2018

SENIOR CENTER….CHAIR YOGA ON NOW…..TUESDAY CARD PARTY AT 1 PM…..WED. CROCHET CLASS FOR BEGINNERS AND EVERYONE ELSE….THURSDAY COME SEE RACHEL AND LARRY FOR THE FINAL TIME….FRIDAY WILL PLAY “BUNCO”……ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND

FS…1998 CHEVY CAVALIER Z-24….4 CYL…TURBO…AUTO…130K MILES….CONVERTIBLE….GOOD AC…CRUISE….GOOD CONDITION….$1500….CALL FOR INFO….762-2072

GARAGE SALE….NOON TO 6 PM TODAY AND WED….604 E. 10TH…PLEASE PARK ON THE SOUTH SIDE

STILL HAVE LOTS OF FIREWOOD….TREES ON ON THE GROUND WITH BARK OFF…READY TO BURN….HAVE SMALL LIMBS AND LARGER LOGS…CALL FIRST….487-3426

LF…GOOD/CLEAN QUEEN BED FOR SPARE BEDROOM….760-6956

FS…POWER LIFT RECLINER CHAIR….JUST LIKE NEW, READY TO USE…..BLUE CLOTH….ASKING $750….308-232-4522–MIRAGE FLATS

LF…OLD RAILROAD LANTERNS…..308-765-8749

FS…AIR COMPRESSOR…$100……MENS DIAMOND RING…$300….JIG FOR A TABLE SAW…$50……1989 CHEVY SURBURBAN/PICKUP SHOP MANUALS..$50….1982 JEEP MANUAL…..1981-82 KAWASAKI KZ 1000 MOTORCYCLE MANUAL…….LARGE OVEL GLASS HOUSE DOOR…$300… CALL FOR INFO….762-4411….760-4552

GA…GOOD USED CONCRETE BLOCKS…HAVE APPROX. 200…COME AN PICK THEM UP….762-3807

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111….NEW SAMSUNG PHONE DISCOUNTS….BUSINESS DISCOUNTS…ETC….ASK ABOUT 2 LINES…$100….HOME INTERNET…HOME PHONE SERVICE

FS…OLDER ROLL TOP ANTIQUE STEAMER TRUNK…$150…762-2566