MONDAY APRIL 1, 2019

H AND H SANITATION WILL BE PICKING UP TRASH AT RURAL CUSTOMERS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE…WHEN ROADS ARE CLEARED AND DRIED……CALL 762-1722

LF…GOOD RUNNING CAR FOR LOW $….760-5155

LF…ELECTRONIC ..STYLUS TYPE, PEN FOR USE LEAP FROG LEARNING SYSTEM…CALL 762-6909

FIRST PRESBITARIAN CHURCH….RUMMAGE SALE….FRIDAY..8-6… AND SAT..8-NOON…. AT THE CHURCH AT 5TH AND EMERSON.

GA….PICKUP BOX COVER…COME TO 430 CODY AVE-ALLIANCE….NEED ONE WRENCH…760-3264

FS….SCROLL SAW…..PORTABLE AIR COMPRESSOR…..760-5040