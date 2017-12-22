Mom Gets 60 To 70 Years In 2nd Child Abuse Case 

ORD, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska woman who served prison time for intentional child abuse in 2014 has been sentenced to 60 to 70 years for the child abuse death of her 4-week-old baby last year.

Court records say 26-year-old Jocelyn Nordin, of North Loup, was sentenced Tuesday in Valley County District Court in Ord. She’d pleaded no contest to child abuse.

Prosecutors say Nordin called 911 on May 2, 2016, and reported that her baby wasn’t breathing. The baby eventually was flown to an Omaha hospital, where she died seven days later. Authorities say the baby had been dropped on her head twice and violently shaken.

In her previous child abuse case, Douglas County Court records say Nordin was sentenced in October 2014 to 18 to 24 months after pleading guilty.