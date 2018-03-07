Mobius Communications Company To Close Retail Storefront

Mobius Electronics, a retail division of Mobius Communications Company in Hemingford announced today that it will be closing its retail store front located at 223 Box Butte Avenue in Alliance, NE. Mobius Communications purchased the business, formally RadioShack from Ray and Kim Hielscher in 2012.

According to General Manager, Tonya Mayer, electronics purchasing has changed drastically in the last several years. “The trend of “going shopping” is different. People want to buy online and have it delivered to their home. Customers prefer to visit websites where they can research more than one item at a time.” Mayer said the majority of the traffic into the store wants education on an item but leaves to purchase it somewhere else. “We have a great staff that takes time to educate the consumer on what they want but the consumer would rather buy it online for less.”

Mayer announced that Mobius Electronics will be closing at the end of April 2018. “It has been a very difficult decision and we’ve enjoyed having a physical presence in Alliance for the last several years. “However, even without the store front, we will continue to serve our customers for their internet, computer repair, monitoring & security as well as business solutions needs.”