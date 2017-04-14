Mobile Food Pantry In Chadron With NCAP

Northwest Community Action Partnership will be hosting a Mobile Food Pantry in collaboration with the Foodbank of the Heartland on April 19, 2017. The pantry will run from 5- 7 p.m. at the Dawes County Fairground at 2009 E Gordon Avenue Chadron.

A Mobile Food Pantry is a traveling food pantry which delivers food to areas with high need and limited resources through one-day food distribution events which are open to all residents of the county. The Foodbank of the Heartland delivers a truckload of food which may contain items such as canned goods, frozen meats, baked goods and fresh produce. With the help of volunteers the truck is unloaded and food is distributed to hundreds of families in our community. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Amy at 308-747- 2200.

“A Mobile Food Pantry is an exciting opportunity to help so many people at one time and bring our community together to help fight hunger in Dawes County” said Bonnie Beckstrom, Community Services Director at NCAP. NCAP regularly serves residents of Dawes County with food assistance, emergency services and other services through our office at 630 West 3 rd St. in Chadron. For more information on other services, please call Amy at 308-747-2200