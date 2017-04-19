MLB Star Suspended; Arenado Smashes Two Home Runs in Rockies Win at Dodgers

MLB – SUSPENSION

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without their Gold Glove center fielder for about half the season. Starling Marte has received an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. MLB said Marte tested positive for the steroid Nandrolone and will be eligible to return in mid-July. Baseball’s new drug agreement also means Marte is ineligible to play in the 2017 postseason if the Pirates advance. Marte batted .311 with nine home runs, 34 doubles, 46 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 47 stolen bases for the Bucs last season. He is hitting .241 with two home runs and seven RBIs this year. Marte says in a statement that “neglect and lack of knowledge led to this mistake.” Pirates president Frank Coonelly says he is “disappointed” that “Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position.”

MLB On the Field Tuesday:

Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and the Colorado Rockies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night. Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save. With runners at first and second, Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end it. Arenado hit a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3) in the first. The slugger added his sixth of the season in the fifth, sending another pitch from Ryu into the stands between the left-field foul pole and the Dodgers bullpen.The only National League player with more homers than Arenado is Milwaukee’s Eric Thames, who has seven. Arenado added a third-inning double for his second three-hit game in his last three starts. Colorado (10-5) won its third straight and improved to 7-2 on the road.

The Chicago White Sox have put an end to the New York Yankees’ eight-game winning streak. Miguel Gonzalez pitched into the ninth inning and the White Sox hit a pair of homers in a 4-1 victory over the Yanks in the Bronx. Gonzalez took a shutout into the ninth and held New York to one run and four singles over 8 1/3 innings. Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino to help Gonzalez win a road start for the first time in two years.

The Miami Marlins came close to tossing the first no-hitter of the season. The Marlins were on the verge of the sixth no-hitter in franchise history when Seattle’s Mitch Haniger lined a one-out double into right-center field off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth. Wei-Yin Chen worked seven innings of the combined one-hitter as Miami blanked the Mariners, 5-0. Justin Bour hit a two-run homer in the Marlins’ fourth straight win.

The Cubs trailed 5-0 before Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero slammed two-run homers to lead Chicago past Milwaukee, 9-7. Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Adam Duvall belted his first career grand slam and Joey Votto hit a two-run shot in Cincinnati’s 9-3 pounding of Baltimore. Bronson Arroyo allowed three runs over five innings for his first victory since June 2014.

Brian Johnson earned his first major league win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings of Boston’s 9-7 decision over Toronto. Mitch Moreland reached base for the 12th straight game and hit his league-leading 10th double while going 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Matt Andriese was sharp in Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over Detroit, allowing one run and four hits over six-plus innings. Tim Beckham smacked a two-run homer to help the Rays earn a home victory that follows a 1-6 road trip.

Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and Greg Garcia’s RBI double accounted for the deciding run as the Cardinals nipped the Pirates, 2-1 in St. Louis. Seung Hwan Oh allowed three hits in the ninth before working out of the one-out, bases-loaded jam.

Washington handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park as Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings of a 3-1 verdict over the Braves. Atlanta scored a ninth-inning run against Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out before Shawn Kelley came on for his first save.

Third baseman Jose Reyes dropped a popup that led to the tying run in the eighth before the Phillies scored four times in the 10th to deal the Mets their fourth straight loss, 6-2 in New York. Cameron Rupp drove in the lead run with a sacrifice fly and Daniel Nava broke it open with a two-run single.

Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run homer in Arizona’s 11-2 drubbing of San Diego. Shelby Miller scattered four hits over 7 1/3 innings as the Diamondbacks dealt the Padres their fifth straight loss.

Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Angels downed the Astros, 5-2 in Houston to end a six-game losing streak. Ricky Nolasco yielded eight hits but just two runs in six innings to help Los Angeles halt the Astros’ five-game winning streak.

Cleveland roughed up Minnesota, 11-4 behind Francisco Lindor’s two-run triple and homers by Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion. Josh Tomlin gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings to get the easy win after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA.

Joe Panik singled home the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning to send San Francisco past the Royals, 2-1. Mark Melancon struck out Raul Mondesi with runners on first and second in the 11th for his third save of the year.

Andrew Triggs three-hit Texas over six innings as the Athletics doubled up the Rangers, 4-2 in Oakland. Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run and Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run sixth that gave the A’s their first win in five games.