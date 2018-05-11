Mitchell Tigers race to runner-up finish at girls C-9 District meet, results posted

2018 C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet
Sutherland, NE
May 10, 2018
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 147
2. Mitchell, 118
3. Hershey, 52
4. Bridgeport, 46
5. Sutherland, 41
6. Bayard, 38
7. Morrill, 28
8. Kimball, 26
9. Hemingford, 15
10. Perkins County, 15
Individual State Qualifiers – BOLD
Additional State qualifiers may be determined by the NSAA. Check back early next week for the full list of official State qualifiers and our complete State Track list leading up to the meet in Omaha.
|Girls 100-Meter Dash:
|1
|Bailee Fear
|12
|Sutherland
|12.99
|2
|Adelaide Maxwell
|11
|Chase County
|13.02
|3
|Olivia Armstrong
|12
|Mitchell
|13.06
|4
|Kamrie Dillan
|9
|Chase County
|13.11
|5
|Bethany Sterkel
|11
|Mitchell
|13.31
|6
|Leah Albro
|10
|Bayard
|13.35
|7
|Kyla Walker
|9
|Hemingford
|13.36
|8
|Hannah Biesecker
|12
|Kimball
|13.49
|Girls 200-Meter Dash:
|1
|Adelaide Maxwell
|11
|Chase County
|26.34
|2
|Natasha Perez
|11
|Mitchell
|26.67
|3
|Kaitlyn Nein
|12
|Bridgeport
|26.88
|4
|Olivia Armstrong
|12
|Mitchell
|27.15
|5
|Kyla Walker
|9
|Hemingford
|27.45
|6
|Leah Albro
|10
|Bayard
|27.52
|7
|Brittany Nelson
|11
|Bridgeport
|27.83
|8
|Tyra Otzel
|11
|Hershey
|30.31
|Girls 400-Meter Dash:
|1
|Mallie McNair
|10
|Chase County
|59.00
|2
|Jori Peters
|12
|Mitchell
|59.66
|3
|Natasha Perez
|11
|Mitchell
|1:02.38
|4
|Hailey Snyder
|11
|Perkins County
|1:04.02
|5
|Sydney Nein
|9
|Bridgeport
|1:05.66
|6
|Ragan Nickless
|12
|Chase County
|1:05.91
|7
|Sierra Sauer
|11
|Bayard
|1:06.50
|8
|Alejandra Garza
|10
|Bayard
|1:06.51
|Girls 800-Meter Run:
|1
|Jori Peters
|12
|Mitchell
|2:20.35
|2
|Mallie McNair
|10
|Chase County
|2:20.43
|3
|Sophie Spady
|10
|Chase County
|2:31.13
|4
|Jessica Whitebear
|10
|Bayard
|2:38.92
|5
|Miah Long
|9
|Perkins County
|2:39.60
|6
|Kora Weiss
|9
|Chase County
|2:40.72
|7
|Brittney Newkirk
|12
|Bridgeport
|2:41.45
|8
|Sarah Lang
|9
|Bridgeport
|2:50.29
|Girls 1600-Meter Run:
|1
|Regan Hodsden
|10
|Mitchell
|5:40.66
|2
|Victoria Schwartz
|12
|Mitchell
|5:44.81
|3
|Madison Brown
|10
|Chase County
|5:53.32
|4
|Karissa Benavides
|11
|Bridgeport
|5:56.24
|5
|Dori Schneider
|12
|Bridgeport
|6:01.95
|6
|Bailie Vanarsdall
|11
|Hershey
|6:08.67
|7
|Kaley Hauxwell
|12
|Chase County
|6:15.12
|8
|Falen Jeffries
|10
|Bridgeport
|6:21.99
|Girls 3200-Meter Run:
|1
|Regan Hodsden
|10
|Mitchell
|12:35.22
|2
|Bailie Vanarsdall
|11
|Hershey
|12:58.55
|3
|Ansley Hessler
|10
|Mitchell
|13:08.96
|4
|Hannah Knepper
|10
|Mitchell
|13:12.70
|5
|Kaley Hauxwell
|12
|Chase County
|13:29.28
|6
|Jessica Whitebear
|10
|Bayard
|13:42.36
|7
|Sarah Lang
|9
|Bridgeport
|13:52.00
|8
|Morgan Burke
|11
|Sutherland
|14:10.84
|Girls 100-Meter Hurdles:
|1
|Peyton Fiedler
|12
|Chase County
|16.2
|2
|Ashley Hassett
|11
|Hershey
|16.47
|3
|Kylie Stuart
|11
|Bayard
|16.51
|4
|Ilycia Guerue
|9
|Morrill
|17.65
|5
|Mykinzee Musfelt
|11
|Mitchell
|18.76
|6
|Holly Berry
|11
|Bridgeport
|18.77
|7
|Keiry Flores Frescas
|9
|Chase County
|19.03
|8
|Kenna Krahulik
|10
|Mitchell
|19.16
|Girls 300-Meter Hurdles:
|1
|Peyton Fiedler
|12
|Chase County
|48.18
|2
|Josie Stewart
|11
|Hemingford
|49.36
|3
|Ashley Hassett
|11
|Hershey
|50.32
|4
|Kylie Stuart
|11
|Bayard
|51.36
|5
|Ilycia Guerue
|9
|Morrill
|51.42
|6
|Katie Colson
|10
|Bayard
|55.88
|7
|Mykinzee Musfelt
|11
|Mitchell
|56.08
|8
|Kenna Krahulik
|10
|Mitchell
|56.33
|Girls 400-Meter Relay:
|1
|Peyton Fiedler
Adelaide Maxwell
Sophie Spady
Kamrie Dillan
|12
11
10
9
|Chase County
|51.83
|2
|Natasha Perez
Olivia Armstrong
Jori Peters
Bethany Sterkel
|11
12
12
11
|Mitchell
|51.90
|3
|Samantha Bemis
Jenna Greenwood
Megan Spicer
Hannah Biesecker
|9
10
9
12
|Kimball
|53.11
|4
|Sydney Nein
Brittany Nelson
Emily Baxter
Kaitlyn Nein
|9
11
12
12
|Bridgeport
|53.61
|5
|Ashlyn Banks
Raychel Banks
Tyra Otzel
Joslyn Crow
|11
11
11
12
|Hershey
|54.37
|6
|Kelsey Winner
Makenzy Chancellor
Josie Stewart
Kyla Walker
|12
10
11
9
|Hemingford
|54.40
|7
|Katie Colson
Tabbitha Muhr
Bailee Lake
Leah Albro
|10
9
11
10
|Bayard
|55.65
|8
|Brooke Hopkins
Laura Sherrod
Ilycia Guerue
Stefani Tarin
|9
10
9
12
|Morrill
|55.86
|Girls 1600-Meter Relay:
|1
|Olivia Armstrong
Natasha Perez
Victoria Schwartz
Jori Peters
|12
11
12
12
|Mitchell
|4:09.89
|2
|Sophie Spady
Madison Brown
Ragan Nickless
Mallie McNair
|10
10
12
10
|Chase County
|4:12.54
|3
|Karissa Benavides
Brittany Nelson
Sydney Nein
Kaitlyn Nein
|11
11
9
12
|Bridgeport
|4:26.72
|4
|Josie Stewart
Kelsey Winner
Makenzy Chancellor
Kyla Walker
|11
12
10
9
|Hemingford
|4:28.17
|5
|Alejandra Garza
Jessica Whitebear
Kylie Stuart
Sierra Sauer
|10
10
11
11
|Bayard
|4:28.43
|6
|Autumn Miller
Joslyn Crow
Tyra Otzel
Ashley Hassett
|11
12
11
11
|Hershey
|4:33.33
|7
|Hailey Snyder
Hannah Kempf
Rylee Huff
Miah Long
|11
9
9
9
|Perkins County
|4:39.31
|8
|Morgan Burke
Erica Hopping
Larren Fear
Morgan Hoatson
|11
11
12
12
|Sutherland
|4:58.25
|Girls 3200-Meter Relay:
|1
|Sophie Spady
Madison Brown
Kora Weiss
Mallie McNair
|10
10
9
10
|Chase County
|10:12.74
|2
|Brittney Newkirk
Falen Jeffries
Dori Schneider
Karissa Benavides
|12
10
12
11
|Bridgeport
|10:22.00
|3
|Andrea Lashley
Christine Humphrey
Katelan Rogers
Shandie Hess
|11
10
11
10
|Morrill
|11:48.90
|4
|Nicole Barker
Christina Mascher
Katie Colson
Tabbitha Muhr
|12
11
10
9
|Bayard
|12:03.57
|5
|Varsha Huebner
Tia Elsasser
Brooke Bode
Celie Childears
|10
10
9
10
|Hershey
|12:33.82
|Girls Pole Vault:
|1
|Peyton Fiedler
|12
|Chase County
|10-4
|2
|Kylie Stuart
|11
|Bayard
|9-6
|Girls High Jump:
|1
|Bailee Fear
|12
|Sutherland
|4-9
|2
|Delaney Love
|9
|Hershey
|4-8
|Girls Long Jump:
|1
|Bailee Fear
|12
|Sutherland
|17-8.5
|2
|Hannah Biesecker
|12
|Kimball
|16-8
|Extra Automatic Qualifiers:
|3
|Emily Baxter
|12
|Bridgeport
|15 ft 10.25 in
|Girls Shot Put:
|1
|Allison Owings
|11
|Chase County
|36-10
|2
|Ashton Hoffman
|10
|Morrill
|34-11
|Girls Discus Throw:
|1
|Andrea Page
|12
|Chase County
|127-7
|2
|Allison Owings
|11
|Chase County
|125-7
|Girls Triple Jump:
|1
|Bailee Fear
|12
|Sutherland
|34-6.75
|2
|Autumn Miller
|11
|Hershey
|34-0.25
