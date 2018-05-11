Mitchell Tigers race to runner-up finish at girls C-9 District meet, results posted

2018 C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet

Sutherland, NE

May 10, 2018

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Chase County, 147

2. Mitchell, 118

3. Hershey, 52

4. Bridgeport, 46

5. Sutherland, 41

6. Bayard, 38

7. Morrill, 28

8. Kimball, 26

9. Hemingford, 15

10. Perkins County, 15

Individual State Qualifiers – BOLD

Additional State qualifiers may be determined by the NSAA. Check back early next week for the full list of official State qualifiers and our complete State Track list leading up to the meet in Omaha.

Girls 100-Meter Dash: 1 Bailee Fear 12 Sutherland 12.99 2 Adelaide Maxwell 11 Chase County 13.02 3 Olivia Armstrong 12 Mitchell 13.06 4 Kamrie Dillan 9 Chase County 13.11 5 Bethany Sterkel 11 Mitchell 13.31 6 Leah Albro 10 Bayard 13.35 7 Kyla Walker 9 Hemingford 13.36 8 Hannah Biesecker 12 Kimball 13.49

Girls 200-Meter Dash: 1 Adelaide Maxwell 11 Chase County 26.34 2 Natasha Perez 11 Mitchell 26.67 3 Kaitlyn Nein 12 Bridgeport 26.88 4 Olivia Armstrong 12 Mitchell 27.15 5 Kyla Walker 9 Hemingford 27.45 6 Leah Albro 10 Bayard 27.52 7 Brittany Nelson 11 Bridgeport 27.83 8 Tyra Otzel 11 Hershey 30.31

Girls 400-Meter Dash: 1 Mallie McNair 10 Chase County 59.00 2 Jori Peters 12 Mitchell 59.66 3 Natasha Perez 11 Mitchell 1:02.38 4 Hailey Snyder 11 Perkins County 1:04.02 5 Sydney Nein 9 Bridgeport 1:05.66 6 Ragan Nickless 12 Chase County 1:05.91 7 Sierra Sauer 11 Bayard 1:06.50 8 Alejandra Garza 10 Bayard 1:06.51

Girls 800-Meter Run: 1 Jori Peters 12 Mitchell 2:20.35 2 Mallie McNair 10 Chase County 2:20.43 3 Sophie Spady 10 Chase County 2:31.13 4 Jessica Whitebear 10 Bayard 2:38.92 5 Miah Long 9 Perkins County 2:39.60 6 Kora Weiss 9 Chase County 2:40.72 7 Brittney Newkirk 12 Bridgeport 2:41.45 8 Sarah Lang 9 Bridgeport 2:50.29

Girls 1600-Meter Run: 1 Regan Hodsden 10 Mitchell 5:40.66 2 Victoria Schwartz 12 Mitchell 5:44.81 3 Madison Brown 10 Chase County 5:53.32 4 Karissa Benavides 11 Bridgeport 5:56.24 5 Dori Schneider 12 Bridgeport 6:01.95 6 Bailie Vanarsdall 11 Hershey 6:08.67 7 Kaley Hauxwell 12 Chase County 6:15.12 8 Falen Jeffries 10 Bridgeport 6:21.99

Girls 3200-Meter Run: 1 Regan Hodsden 10 Mitchell 12:35.22 2 Bailie Vanarsdall 11 Hershey 12:58.55 3 Ansley Hessler 10 Mitchell 13:08.96 4 Hannah Knepper 10 Mitchell 13:12.70 5 Kaley Hauxwell 12 Chase County 13:29.28 6 Jessica Whitebear 10 Bayard 13:42.36 7 Sarah Lang 9 Bridgeport 13:52.00 8 Morgan Burke 11 Sutherland 14:10.84

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles: 1 Peyton Fiedler 12 Chase County 16.2 2 Ashley Hassett 11 Hershey 16.47 3 Kylie Stuart 11 Bayard 16.51 4 Ilycia Guerue 9 Morrill 17.65 5 Mykinzee Musfelt 11 Mitchell 18.76 6 Holly Berry 11 Bridgeport 18.77 7 Keiry Flores Frescas 9 Chase County 19.03 8 Kenna Krahulik 10 Mitchell 19.16

Girls 300-Meter Hurdles: 1 Peyton Fiedler 12 Chase County 48.18 2 Josie Stewart 11 Hemingford 49.36 3 Ashley Hassett 11 Hershey 50.32 4 Kylie Stuart 11 Bayard 51.36 5 Ilycia Guerue 9 Morrill 51.42 6 Katie Colson 10 Bayard 55.88 7 Mykinzee Musfelt 11 Mitchell 56.08 8 Kenna Krahulik 10 Mitchell 56.33

Girls 400-Meter Relay: 1 Peyton Fiedler

Adelaide Maxwell

Sophie Spady

Kamrie Dillan 12

11

10

9 Chase County 51.83 2 Natasha Perez

Olivia Armstrong

Jori Peters

Bethany Sterkel 11

12

12

11 Mitchell 51.90 3 Samantha Bemis

Jenna Greenwood

Megan Spicer

Hannah Biesecker 9

10

9

12 Kimball 53.11 4 Sydney Nein

Brittany Nelson

Emily Baxter

Kaitlyn Nein 9

11

12

12 Bridgeport 53.61 5 Ashlyn Banks

Raychel Banks

Tyra Otzel

Joslyn Crow 11

11

11

12 Hershey 54.37 6 Kelsey Winner

Makenzy Chancellor

Josie Stewart

Kyla Walker 12

10

11

9 Hemingford 54.40 7 Katie Colson

Tabbitha Muhr

Bailee Lake

Leah Albro 10

9

11

10 Bayard 55.65 8 Brooke Hopkins

Laura Sherrod

Ilycia Guerue

Stefani Tarin 9

10

9

12 Morrill 55.86

Girls 1600-Meter Relay: 1 Olivia Armstrong

Natasha Perez

Victoria Schwartz

Jori Peters 12

11

12

12 Mitchell 4:09.89 2 Sophie Spady

Madison Brown

Ragan Nickless

Mallie McNair 10

10

12

10 Chase County 4:12.54 3 Karissa Benavides

Brittany Nelson

Sydney Nein

Kaitlyn Nein 11

11

9

12 Bridgeport 4:26.72 4 Josie Stewart

Kelsey Winner

Makenzy Chancellor

Kyla Walker 11

12

10

9 Hemingford 4:28.17 5 Alejandra Garza

Jessica Whitebear

Kylie Stuart

Sierra Sauer 10

10

11

11 Bayard 4:28.43 6 Autumn Miller

Joslyn Crow

Tyra Otzel

Ashley Hassett 11

12

11

11 Hershey 4:33.33 7 Hailey Snyder

Hannah Kempf

Rylee Huff

Miah Long 11

9

9

9 Perkins County 4:39.31 8 Morgan Burke

Erica Hopping

Larren Fear

Morgan Hoatson 11

11

12

12 Sutherland 4:58.25

Girls 3200-Meter Relay: 1 Sophie Spady

Madison Brown

Kora Weiss

Mallie McNair 10

10

9

10 Chase County 10:12.74 2 Brittney Newkirk

Falen Jeffries

Dori Schneider

Karissa Benavides 12

10

12

11 Bridgeport 10:22.00 3 Andrea Lashley

Christine Humphrey

Katelan Rogers

Shandie Hess 11

10

11

10 Morrill 11:48.90 4 Nicole Barker

Christina Mascher

Katie Colson

Tabbitha Muhr 12

11

10

9 Bayard 12:03.57 5 Varsha Huebner

Tia Elsasser

Brooke Bode

Celie Childears 10

10

9

10 Hershey 12:33.82

Girls Pole Vault: 1 Peyton Fiedler 12 Chase County 10-4 2 Kylie Stuart 11 Bayard 9-6

Girls High Jump: 1 Bailee Fear 12 Sutherland 4-9 2 Delaney Love 9 Hershey 4-8

Girls Long Jump: 1 Bailee Fear 12 Sutherland 17-8.5 2 Hannah Biesecker 12 Kimball 16-8 Extra Automatic Qualifiers: 3 Emily Baxter 12 Bridgeport 15 ft 10.25 in

Girls Shot Put: 1 Allison Owings 11 Chase County 36-10 2 Ashton Hoffman 10 Morrill 34-11

Girls Discus Throw: 1 Andrea Page 12 Chase County 127-7 2 Allison Owings 11 Chase County 125-7