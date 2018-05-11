Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Mitchell Tigers race to runner-up finish at girls C-9 District meet, results posted

by Leave a Comment

2018 C-9 District Track-&-Field Meet
Sutherland, NE
May 10, 2018

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
1. Chase County, 147
2. Mitchell, 118
3. Hershey, 52
4. Bridgeport, 46
5. Sutherland, 41
6. Bayard, 38
7. Morrill, 28
8. Kimball, 26
9. Hemingford, 15
10. Perkins County, 15

 

Individual State Qualifiers – BOLD
Additional State qualifiers may be determined by the NSAA. Check back early next week for the full list of official State qualifiers and our complete State Track list leading up to the meet in Omaha.

 

Girls 100-Meter Dash:
1 Bailee Fear  12  Sutherland  12.99 
2 Adelaide Maxwell  11  Chase County  13.02
3 Olivia Armstrong 12 Mitchell 13.06
4 Kamrie Dillan 9 Chase County 13.11
5 Bethany Sterkel 11 Mitchell 13.31
6 Leah Albro 10 Bayard 13.35
7 Kyla Walker 9 Hemingford 13.36
8 Hannah Biesecker 12 Kimball 13.49

 

Girls 200-Meter Dash:
1 Adelaide Maxwell  11  Chase County  26.34 
2 Natasha Perez  11  Mitchell  26.67 
3 Kaitlyn Nein 12 Bridgeport 26.88
4 Olivia Armstrong 12 Mitchell 27.15
5 Kyla Walker 9 Hemingford 27.45
6 Leah Albro 10 Bayard 27.52
7 Brittany Nelson 11 Bridgeport 27.83
8 Tyra Otzel 11 Hershey 30.31

 

Girls 400-Meter Dash:
1 Mallie McNair  10  Chase County  59.00 
2 Jori Peters  12  Mitchell  59.66 
3 Natasha Perez 11 Mitchell 1:02.38
4 Hailey Snyder 11 Perkins County 1:04.02
5 Sydney Nein 9 Bridgeport 1:05.66
6 Ragan Nickless 12 Chase County 1:05.91
7 Sierra Sauer 11 Bayard 1:06.50
8 Alejandra Garza 10 Bayard 1:06.51

 

Girls 800-Meter Run:
1 Jori Peters  12  Mitchell  2:20.35 
2 Mallie McNair  10  Chase County  2:20.43
3 Sophie Spady 10 Chase County 2:31.13
4 Jessica Whitebear 10 Bayard 2:38.92
5 Miah Long 9 Perkins County 2:39.60
6 Kora Weiss 9 Chase County 2:40.72
7 Brittney Newkirk 12 Bridgeport 2:41.45
8 Sarah Lang 9 Bridgeport 2:50.29

 

Girls 1600-Meter Run:
1 Regan Hodsden  10  Mitchell  5:40.66 
2 Victoria Schwartz  12  Mitchell  5:44.81
3 Madison Brown 10 Chase County 5:53.32
4 Karissa Benavides 11 Bridgeport 5:56.24
5 Dori Schneider 12 Bridgeport 6:01.95
6 Bailie Vanarsdall 11 Hershey 6:08.67
7 Kaley Hauxwell 12 Chase County 6:15.12
8 Falen Jeffries 10 Bridgeport 6:21.99

 

Girls 3200-Meter Run:
1 Regan Hodsden  10  Mitchell  12:35.22 
2 Bailie Vanarsdall  11  Hershey  12:58.55
3 Ansley Hessler 10 Mitchell 13:08.96
4 Hannah Knepper 10 Mitchell 13:12.70
5 Kaley Hauxwell 12 Chase County 13:29.28
6 Jessica Whitebear 10 Bayard 13:42.36
7 Sarah Lang 9 Bridgeport 13:52.00
8 Morgan Burke 11 Sutherland 14:10.84

 

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles:
1 Peyton Fiedler  12  Chase County  16.2 
2 Ashley Hassett  11  Hershey  16.47 
3 Kylie Stuart 11 Bayard 16.51
4 Ilycia Guerue 9 Morrill 17.65
5 Mykinzee Musfelt 11 Mitchell 18.76
6 Holly Berry 11 Bridgeport 18.77
7 Keiry Flores Frescas 9 Chase County 19.03
8 Kenna Krahulik 10 Mitchell 19.16

 

Girls 300-Meter Hurdles:
1 Peyton Fiedler  12  Chase County  48.18 
2 Josie Stewart  11  Hemingford  49.36
3 Ashley Hassett 11 Hershey 50.32
4 Kylie Stuart 11 Bayard 51.36
5 Ilycia Guerue 9 Morrill 51.42
6 Katie Colson 10 Bayard 55.88
7 Mykinzee Musfelt 11 Mitchell 56.08
8 Kenna Krahulik 10 Mitchell 56.33

 

Girls 400-Meter Relay:
1 Peyton Fiedler 
Adelaide Maxwell 
Sophie Spady 
Kamrie Dillan 		 12 
11 
10 
 Chase County  51.83
2 Natasha Perez
Olivia Armstrong
Jori Peters
Bethany Sterkel		 11
12
12
11		 Mitchell 51.90
3 Samantha Bemis
Jenna Greenwood
Megan Spicer
Hannah Biesecker		 9
10
9
12		 Kimball 53.11
4 Sydney Nein
Brittany Nelson
Emily Baxter
Kaitlyn Nein		 9
11
12
12		 Bridgeport 53.61
5 Ashlyn Banks
Raychel Banks
Tyra Otzel
Joslyn Crow		 11
11
11
12		 Hershey 54.37
6 Kelsey Winner
Makenzy Chancellor
Josie Stewart
Kyla Walker		 12
10
11
9		 Hemingford 54.40
7 Katie Colson
Tabbitha Muhr
Bailee Lake
Leah Albro		 10
9
11
10		 Bayard 55.65
8 Brooke Hopkins
Laura Sherrod
Ilycia Guerue
Stefani Tarin		 9
10
9
12		 Morrill 55.86

 

Girls 1600-Meter Relay:
1 Olivia Armstrong 
Natasha Perez 
Victoria Schwartz 
Jori Peters 		 12 
11 
12 
12 		 Mitchell  4:09.89
2 Sophie Spady
Madison Brown
Ragan Nickless
Mallie McNair		 10
10
12
10		 Chase County 4:12.54
3 Karissa Benavides
Brittany Nelson
Sydney Nein
Kaitlyn Nein		 11
11
9
12		 Bridgeport 4:26.72
4 Josie Stewart
Kelsey Winner
Makenzy Chancellor
Kyla Walker		 11
12
10
9		 Hemingford 4:28.17
5 Alejandra Garza
Jessica Whitebear
Kylie Stuart
Sierra Sauer		 10
10
11
11		 Bayard 4:28.43
6 Autumn Miller
Joslyn Crow
Tyra Otzel
Ashley Hassett		 11
12
11
11		 Hershey 4:33.33
7 Hailey Snyder
Hannah Kempf
Rylee Huff
Miah Long		 11
9
9
9		 Perkins County 4:39.31
8 Morgan Burke
Erica Hopping
Larren Fear
Morgan Hoatson		 11
11
12
12		 Sutherland 4:58.25

 

Girls 3200-Meter Relay:
1 Sophie Spady 
Madison Brown 
Kora Weiss 
Mallie McNair 		 10 
10 

10 		 Chase County  10:12.74
2 Brittney Newkirk
Falen Jeffries
Dori Schneider
Karissa Benavides		 12
10
12
11		 Bridgeport 10:22.00
3 Andrea Lashley
Christine Humphrey
Katelan Rogers
Shandie Hess		 11
10
11
10		 Morrill 11:48.90
4 Nicole Barker
Christina Mascher
Katie Colson
Tabbitha Muhr		 12
11
10
9		 Bayard 12:03.57
5 Varsha Huebner
Tia Elsasser
Brooke Bode
Celie Childears		 10
10
9
10		 Hershey 12:33.82

 

Girls Pole Vault:
1 Peyton Fiedler  12  Chase County  10-4 
2 Kylie Stuart  11  Bayard  9-6

 

Girls High Jump:
1 Bailee Fear  12  Sutherland  4-9 
2 Delaney Love  Hershey  4-8

 

Girls Long Jump:
1 Bailee Fear  12  Sutherland  17-8.5 
2 Hannah Biesecker  12  Kimball  16-8 
Extra Automatic Qualifiers:
3 Emily Baxter 12 Bridgeport 15 ft 10.25 in

 

Girls Shot Put:
1 Allison Owings  11  Chase County  36-10 
2 Ashton Hoffman  10  Morrill  34-11

 

Girls Discus Throw:
1 Andrea Page  12  Chase County  127-7 
2 Allison Owings  11  Chase County  125-7 

 

Girls Triple Jump:
1 Bailee Fear  12  Sutherland  34-6.75 
2 Autumn Miller  11  Hershey  34-0.25 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *