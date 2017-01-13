Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Mitchell girls win 10th straight game; big rivalry matchups on Friday night hoops schedule

by Leave a Comment

Thursday – High School Basketball Scores

BOYS

Cody-Kilgore 59, Hay Springs 37

Paxton 50, Creek Valley 29

Torrington, WY  75.  Mitchell 51

GIRLS

Cheyenne Central, WY 38, Alliance 37

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs – No Score Reported

Creek Valley 56, Paxton 26

Mitchell 73, Torrington 19

 

Friday – High School Basketball Schedule

BOYS

Banner County at Crawford

Chadron at Alliance

Kimball at Bridgeport

Bayard at Hemingford

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Morrill at Minatare

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Sidney

Gering at Wheatland, WY

 

GIRLS

Banner County at Crawford

Chadron at Alliance

Kimball at Bridgeport

Bayard at Hemingford

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Morrill at Minatare

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Sidney

Gering at Wheatland, WY