Mitchell girls win 10th straight game; big rivalry matchups on Friday night hoops schedule

Thursday – High School Basketball Scores
BOYS
Cody-Kilgore 59, Hay Springs 37
Paxton 50, Creek Valley 29
Torrington, WY 75. Mitchell 51
GIRLS
Cheyenne Central, WY 38, Alliance 37
Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs – No Score Reported
Creek Valley 56, Paxton 26
Mitchell 73, Torrington 19
Friday – High School Basketball Schedule
BOYS
Banner County at Crawford
Chadron at Alliance
Kimball at Bridgeport
Bayard at Hemingford
Potter-Dix at Leyton
Morrill at Minatare
Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff
Ogallala at Sidney
Gering at Wheatland, WY
GIRLS
Banner County at Crawford
Chadron at Alliance
Kimball at Bridgeport
Bayard at Hemingford
Potter-Dix at Leyton
Morrill at Minatare
Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff
Ogallala at Sidney
Gering at Wheatland, WY