Mitch Mitchell, 72, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Gerald J. “Mitch” Mitchell was born on August 26, 1944 in Sterling, CO to Howard and Amelia (Schumann) Mitchell. He grew up in Sterling and graduated from Sterling High School in 1962.

On October 6, 1968 he was united in marriage to Diane L. Luft in Sterling, CO. To this union three children, Marci, Micki and Chad were born.

He began working for U-Save Grocery Store in Sterling in 1967. In January of 1979 he and his family moved to Alliance when he was transferred here as manager. He became the majority stockholder in 1983 and later changed the name to Shop ‘N Save and would eventually relocate to a larger building at 3rd and Cody Avenue. He retired and sold the store in 2001 while continuing to operate a liquor store in the original Shop ‘N Save building until 2009.

Mitch was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, a founding member of the Alliance Archery Club and Route 385 Cruisers. He especially enjoyed bow hunting and fishing with many great friends and attending car shows and receiving numerous awards with his ’57 Chevrolet.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, his children, Marci (Sean) Bixby and Micki (Clay) Messersmith all of Alliance and Chad (Tonja) Mitchell of Arvada, CO, his grandchildren,

Riley Bixby, Dani Bixby, Kaitlyn Messersmith, Shaylee Messersmith, Jenna Messersmith, Kaci Messersmith, Tayden Mitchell and Owen Mitchell. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Larry) Lybarger of Sterling, CO and his twin sister, Geraldine (Tom) Rose of Iliff, CO, and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lillian (Kent) Hendricks and Allen (Ruth) Luft of Sterling, CO and Jim (Ginger) Luft of Littleton, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church with Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A time of sharing with the family will then follow at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery at Sterling, Colorado on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.