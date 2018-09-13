Mission Store Offering 11th Annual Mini-Grants

The Mission Store, Inc. is offering its 11th annual mini-grants. The mission store is a non-profit organization whose goals are to accept donated clothing and household goods, help those in need, reuse and recycle, foster volunteerism, and respond to emergencies. All organized, non-profit associations are eligible for funds, which can be used for projects that will benefit the county and its citizenry.

Many organizations have previously benefited from the Mini-Grant Program with a total of $52,997 being returned to the community in 2007. Funding will be awarded to non-profit programs with the goal of improving the overall situation of its participants.

Applicants should include in their proposals:

-The name and description of the program or event they are requesting funding for

-An explanation regarding how the grant funds will be used

-A description of the target audience

-The program goals and expected outcome

-A statement explaining how the funds will assist in making the program a reality

You can pick up an application at the Mission store located at 203 Box Butte Avenue in Alliance. Application must be postmarked on or before October 15th, 2018.