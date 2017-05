According to Scottsbluff Operations Captain Tony Straub, “Missing Scottsbluff resident Elizabeth Shelby was located in the evening hours of 05/24/17 in North Platte by the North Platte Police Department. Reports indicate that Shelby left Scottsbluff on her own accord and she is no longer listed as a missing endangered adult. North Platte Police were informed of her status as a missing vulnerable adult and she was reportedly admitted to the hospital in North Platte.”