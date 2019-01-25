Missing motorcyclist’s body pulled from frozen Nebraska lake

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — The body of a missing motorcyclist has been pulled from a northeastern Nebraska lake.

The body of 55-year-old Eddie Myrick, of Stanton, was pulled from Maskenthine Lake around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Myrick had been missing since he was last seen Sunday riding his motorcycle on the ice of the frozen lake.

The lake search for Myrick was suspended Monday after Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the ice was too thin to safely conduct a water search. An extensive ground search around the lake continued, but showed no signs of Myrick.

Unger says on Wednesday, a rescue team found Myrick’s helmet encased in ice.

The lake sits about 2 miles north of Stanton in Stanton County.