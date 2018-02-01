Missing Arkansas Teen Found In Nebraska

TRUMANN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager from northeast Arkansas who was missing since Saturday has been found in Nebraska.

Trumann police say 16-year-old Arissa Farmer was found early Thursday morning in O’Neill, Nebraska. The city is more than 12 hours away from Trumann.

Officers found the teenager with a male from Dover, Tennessee, who police say she met on social media and who officers had been attempting to locate for four days.

Police initially believed Arissa was a runaway and left voluntarily. But Chief Chadwick Henson said early in the investigation that the teen may be with someone who didn’t have her best interest.

Arissa’s mother, Tia, posted Thursday on Facebook thanking those who helped bring the girl home, saying “my husband and I will be able to hug our daughter again.”