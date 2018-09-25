Missing Alma Man Found

Update 8:55am- The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Harold Benton, has been cancelled. The alert has been cancelled due to found safe in Texas

The Harlan County Sheriffs office is asking for assistance locating Harold “Gene” Benton, a 79 year old, 5’10” 225lb white male with brown hair and brown eyes missing from the Alma, NE area. Mr. Benton reportedly suffers from dementia and has medical conditions for which he does not have his medication. He was last seen Monday 9-24 at 9am. He may be driving a red 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, NE BE 4 Conservation plates. If you see Gene Benton please call 911 or the Harlan County Sheriff’s office at 308-928-2147.