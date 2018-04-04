Missing Alliance Man Found

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On March 31, 2018, The Alliance Police Department received a report of a missing adult from Alliance. Adrian Madero, a 24 year old male of Alliance, was last seen during the morning of March 30, 2018. The Alliance Police Department was following up on possible leads in an attempt to located Mr. Madero without success.”

“Mr. Madero’s body was located on the afternoon of April 3, 2018 at approximately 3:45 P.M. in Box Butte County. A county road department employee who was conducting road work came across Mr. Madero and contacted the authorities.”

The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted the investigation. The cause of death is under investigation.