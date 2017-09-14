Miss Nebraska Wins $3000 At Miss America 2018



Miss Nebraska 2017 Allison Tietjen has returned to Nebraska after winning $3,000 at the Miss America Pageant and making history as the state’s first STEM Scholarship finalist.

Tietjen, crowned Miss Nebraska in June, was the state’s official representative at the Miss America Pageant, broadcast live on ABC September 10. She spent nearly two weeks in Atlantic City making appearances and competing in preliminary competition, and was named one of only five STEM Scholarship finalists, a first for Nebraska. The $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a young woman majoring in science, technology, engineering or math related fields; Tietjen is a Family Sciences major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with plans to pursue a career in Occupational Therapy.

“I had the most amazing time at Miss America and made friends that will last a lifetime,” said Tietjen. “I had days where I was laughing so hard I was in tears, we had such a fun time! I was very happy with my performance in prelims that when I did not make the Top 15 I was not upset because I knew I gave it everything I had.”

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned Miss America 2018, the first Miss North Dakota in history to win the iconic title.“Cara is the most kind, sweet, genuine woman and I am so excited to follow her years as Miss America,” said Tietjen. “I know she will be absolutely fabulous and represents our Miss America class so well.”

Tietjen earned $3,000 in cash scholarships by competing at Miss America. In total, she has now earned more than $30,000 in cash scholarships by competing within the Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program. Photos are attached; please credit the Miss America Organization.

Tietjen will now travel Nebraska speaking at schools and advocating for American service members, her personal platform of service. She has already helped raise more than $20,000 for Veterans and Gold Star Family Honor Flights and taken part personally in three of those trips. Just days after her return from Atlantic City, Tietjen is attending the National POW Recognition Luncheon in Lincoln Friday, September 15.

The 2018 Miss Nebraska Pageant takes place June 6-9 in North Platte, Nebraska and will be streamed online.