Minor Platte River Flooding near Alda Blamed on Ice Jam

ALDA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are keeping a watchful eye on minor Platte River flooding near Alda in south-central Nebraska.

A National Weather Service flood advisory says an off-duty National Weather Service employee reported an ice jam causing minor flooding in farm fields just south of Interstate 80, primarily between the Alda and Wood River exits.

The service says it’s possible the flooding could back up into Buffalo County if the ice jam were to hold for several days and that flooding could spread downstream into eastern Hall County if the ice jam were to rapidly break up.

The local forecast includes a high temperature Tuesday of 45 before dropping to a Wednesday high of 32.