Miniatures Exhibit On Display In Sandoz Center

By Kelsey R. Brummels, College Relations

CHADRON – Exquisite Miniatures, an exhibit by Wes and Rachelle Siegrist, is open in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center at Chadron State College through Dec. 21. The traveling exhibit consists of 50 signature paintings accompanied by information about the Siegrists, their craft and the miniatures in general.

The Siegrists are a husband and wife team who capture the attention of viewers with miniature paintings that are often mistaken for tiny photographs. The images typically measure less than 9 square inches requiring magnification to view the fine details.

The exhibit is free and open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.