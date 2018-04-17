Mines wins crucial softball series at Chadron State

Chadron State College softball took two losses to Colorado School of Mines on Monday, ending the series 3-1 in the visitors’ favor.

The Orediggers took advantage of five hits, four walks, and an error through two innings to go up 4-0 in pitcher Sydney Marchando’s first start of the season, before reliever Maddie Rogers earned the decision with two and one-third innings in which she allowed one hit and no runs. The Mines batters continued to find success, and they added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game 9-0 in five.

Chadron State trailed for six and one-third innings of the second game, giving up three first inning runs before Haylee McKeehan , in her second start of 2018, settled in and pitched several good innings.

CSC’s Leilani Niccum put the Eagles on the board in the bottom of the first with her team-best 17th RBI of the season, singling home Angelica Maples . However the Orediggers made it 4-1 after picking up an unearned run in the third.

Mines drew a walk to lead off the sixth, and consecutive doubles with two out in the inning added to the Orediggers’ lead, but CSC took one run back in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-2.

That was all the offense on the Eagles side, however. CSM capped off the game with a solo homer by Katie Leiker, and finished out with a 7-2 win.

Chadron State falls to 12-27 (10-19 RMAC) and one half game out of the top eight in the league standings, behind its next conference opponent, Adams State. Colorado School of Mines remains in fifth at 25-19 (19-13 RMAC).

The Eagles are scheduled to host a doubleheader against Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday at 1 p.m., before traveling to Alamosa, Colorado next weekend to begin a series with Adams State on Saturday.