Military Flyover Scheduled To Honor Regional Veterans In Alliance

Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, NE will host the kick off for a military veteran’s celebration on Monday May 14th at the skilled nursing and rehabilitation community. Beginning at 8 a.m. with complimentary drinks and breakfast items, the Highland Park dining room will become the focus as speakers from the City of Alliance, Nebraska Veterans Cemetery and Box Butte County Veterans Service office will welcome guests and honored veterans. Following these dignitaries, attendees will be ushered outside by an Alliance High School drumline as American Legion representatives, led by Larry McCracken, will offer proper military honors by playing Taps and a 21 gun salute. Joining the celebration will be the American Legion Riders, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who voluntarily support veterans through fundraising, education and scholarship opportunities. Much anticipated will be the 10:15 a.m. scheduled flyover of a C-130 from F.E. Warren Air Force Base from Cheyenne, Wyoming, weather permitting.

After the flyover, the emphasis will change to the old Alco building on West 3rd street as the Panhandle Public Health District hosts a Veteran Stand Down event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This gathering will include such veteran support entities as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Veterans Upward Bound, Bellevue University, Team Rubicon and Nebraska Department of Labor all of which are available to assist veterans and their families with VA benefits, housing referrals, employment services, legal assistance and readjustment counseling. Lunch will be available from Duncan’s BBQ of Scottsbluff.

In addition to the veteran services, an emphasis will be placed on the fundraising efforts of the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation which has the goal of raising the $114,000 needed for the wind wall enhancement to be constructed at the veteran’s cemetery in Alliance. Deemed as a much needed addition, the Foundation was developed to fund the project to offer a more comfortable, weather-protected area in which to have ceremonies at the cemetery for veterans and their families. To make a contribution, or for more information, please contact Cork Taylor at (308)760-1523.

Regional transportation to the event is being offered by Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit. They are currently running a fundraiser on Facebook to allow free transportation for veterans and their families in their currently scheduled areas. To make a contribution, or for more information, please contact Jonnie Kusek at (308)761-8747.