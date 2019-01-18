Mildred May Phillips, 98

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Mildred May Phillips passed away at the age
of 98 years. Mildred was born on July 14, 1920 to Daniel and Ella Parkhurst.
She grew up in Cherry County Nebraska. Mildred met her husband Chester
Alfred “Mick” Phillips at a barn dance she attended with her family, fell in love
and married him on October 23, 1939 in Gering, Nebraska.
Mildred and Mick settled on a ranch north of Whitman, Nebraska where
they had their children, Ella May and Ivan Ray. Mildred enjoyed raising their
children and working the ranch with Mick for 47 years.
After Mick passed away, Mildred continued to live on the ranch with their son
Ivan for another 31 years. She spent many winters in Brush, Colorado with her
daughter Ella May, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren
throughout the years. Only after health concerns made it difficult for her to live
on her own, did she leave the ranch to live in Gordon, Nebraska at Countryside Care.
Mildred is preceded in death by both her parents, 13 brothers and sisters, and her
husband Mick. She is survived by her daughter May (Darrell) King, son Ivan (Phyllis)
Phillips, her grandchildren, Pam Yeager, Brett (Sam) King, Brad (Teresa) King, Don
(Valerie) Phillips, and Dean (Karen) Phillips, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4
great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Gordon, Nebraska at
the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home at 10:00 am and graveside services will follow
at Hyannis Cemetery at 12:30 pm where her body will be laid to rest next to her
beloved husband.
A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-
Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.
