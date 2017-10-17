Middle School Band Receives Superior Awards-Board Of Education Acts On Track Project

The Alliance Board of Education received a unique “Thank You” card at Monday nights regular meeting. Middle School Band Director Laura Mangas and members of the Band’s Drum Line attended the meeting and invited Board members outside for a short performance as a way to say Thank You for the new band equipment. Ms Mangas said when the students received the new items this summer, it was like Christmas, they were so excited! The Middle School and High School Bands competed at Old West Trail Days in Scottsbluff this past weekend. Both received Superior Awards, which is the highest award presented. The Middle School Band also received the “Class Act” award, winning over all schools in attendance. The Class Act award is based on performance, discipline and how the band represents their school.

(Photos by Troy Unzicker)

The Board also took action to disapprove the contract for Construction Management at Risk with Nemaha Construction and the Construction Manager at Risk method of construction delivery for the track project. Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker said the School District and Nemaha have been unable to come up with an agreeable contract and recommended the Board take action to disapprove. The Board then approved the authorization of the design-bid-build construction delivery method for the new track. This will allow the District to obtain estimates and develop bids for the track construction. Dr. Unzicker explains this action:

(click on the arrow to access audio)

In the meantime fundraising will continue for the new track. Currently the track committee has raised over $310,000.