Michigan Stuns Big Ten for Title; Big Dance Bracket Set; Harden Leads Rockets in Showdown Against Cavs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The field is set for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and the top seeds are Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga. Villanova is the first overall seed as it seeks a second straight national championship. The Wildcats head the East Regional, with Duke the No. 2 seed. Baylor and Florida round out the top four seeds in the regional. Kansas is No. 1 in the Midwest despite its loss to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Louisville is the second seed, followed by Oregon and Purdue. North Carolina’s loss to Duke in the ACC semifinals didn’t derail the Tar Heels’ path to the top seed in the South. North Carolina, second seed Kentucky and No. 3 UCLA have combined for 25 NCAA titles. Butler snared the fourth seed in the South. Gonzaga has a No. 1 seed for the second time and will head the West bracket. Just behind the Bulldogs in the region are Arizona, Florida State and West Virginia.

Northwestern has landed in the tournament for the first time in school history, grabbing the eighth seed in the West.

The tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, with opening-round games that will include matchups between the last at-large teams invited into the draw: No. 11 seeds Providence vs. Southern California and Kansas State vs. Wake Forest. Mount St. Mary’s will take on New Orleans on Tuesday, one day before North Carolina Central battles UC Davis.

The SEC and Big Ten conferences crowned their tournament champions on Sunday.

De’Aaron Fox scored 18 points, and eighth-ranked Kentucky won its third straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating Arkansas, 82-65. The Wildcats added their 30th tournament title all-time to their 48 regular season championships. Kentucky controlled the game after a 13-0 run made it 46-30 one minute into the second half. Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo each finished with 17 points for the Wildcats.

Michigan was Cinderella in the Big Ten as the Wolverines stifled No. 24 Wisconsin, 71-56 in the title game. Michigan had dropped 17 of its previous 20 meetings with the Badgers before winning for the fourth time in as many days. Derrick Walton Jr. scored 22 points, D.J. Wilson had 17 and Zak Irvin 15 while the trio helped the Wolverines shoot 56 percent from the field. Wisconsin was held without a field goal for the first eight minutes of the second half, allowing Michigan to expand a 33-32 lead to 44-34. Bronson Koenig (KAY’-nihg) had 15 points for the Badgers, who shot just 39 percent.

NBA

The Boston Celtics have stretched their lead in the NBA’s Atlantic Division and moved back into a tie with Washington for second in the Eastern Conference. Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points and the Celts opened the game with a 13-0 run before coasting to a 100-80 rout of Chicago. Avery Bradley had 17 points for the Celtics, who never trailed in their first game back in Boston since a 2-3 road trip. Boston tops the Atlantic by 3 ½ games over Toronto. The Bulls have dropped five in a row, leaving them 1 ½ games out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the James Harden and the Houston Rockets added to Cleveland’s recent woes. Harden had a triple-double of 38 points, 11 assists and 10 boards to carry the Rockets past the Cavaliers, 117-112. Houston trailed by 14 early in the second half before going on a 18-7 run to get within 81-78. LeBron James had 30 points and Kyrie Irving scored 28 in the Cavaliers’ fourth loss in five games. The Cavs are just two games ahead of Boston and Washington for the best record in the East.

Paul George contributed 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Indiana’s 102-98 verdict over Miami. The Heat lost for just the fifth time in 26 games despite Hassan Whiteside’s 26 points and 21 boards.

Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 39 points in the first half, but Portland squandered an 18-point lead in the second half before topping Phoenix, 108-101. C.J. McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, who are within 1 1/2 games of Denver for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

The Nets had dropped 16 straight home games before Brook Lopez scored 25 points in Brooklyn’s 120-112 decision over the Knicks. Jeremy Lin helped the Nets ice the victory by hitting a 3-pointers and a three-point play 1:33 apart in the final five minutes.

Philadelphia was a 118-116 winner over the Lakers in Los Angeles as rookie Dario Saric scored a season-high 29 points and Jahlil Okafor added 23. T.J. McConnell’s 12-foot fallaway jumper with 50 seconds left gave the Sixers the lead for good.

BASEBALL

Esteban Quiroz and Brandon Laird each hit a three-run homer, and Mexico beat Venezuela 11-9 early Monday at the World Baseball Classic. Despite the victory, Mexico was eliminated. Venezuela will play Italy in a one-game tiebreaker Monday night, with the winner advancing to the second round. Mexico, Italy and Venezuela all finished 1-2 in the first round of pool play behind Puerto Rico, which went 3-0. Mexico was eliminated on a tiebreaker — runs allowed per inning played.

Nolan Arenado and Buster Posey homered and drove in three runs apiece as the U.S. ripped Canada, 8-0 to advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic. The Americans finished 2-1 in pool play.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo an MRI Monday after injuring his left knee in a collision with teammate and backup catcher Drew Butera in the World Baseball Classic. The four-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP was hurt Saturday in Mexico while playing for Venezuela and is out of the tournament. The original diagnosis was inflammation but no structural damage.

GOLF

Adam Hadwin has earned a spot in the Masters field by winning the Valspar Championship. The Canadian closed with an even-par 71 for a one-stroke victory over Patrick Cantlay. Hadwin lost a two-shot lead with one swing on the 16th hole when his tee shot sailed into the water and led to double bogey. He recovered by closing with back-to-back pars before Cantlay bogeyed the final hole. Hadwin was 14-under for the tournament. Jim Herman and Dominic Bozzelli tied for third at minus-12.

