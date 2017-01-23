Michigan grabs rare win over Husker women

Michigan snapped a five-game losing streak to Nebraska and achieved just its second all-time victory in the 13-game series with the Huskers by rolling to an 84-51 women’s basketball win over NU at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

Allie Havers and Nicea Eliely led the Huskers with 10 points apiece, but it was not enough to match a 27-point effort by All-Big Ten guard Katelynn Flaherty and a career-high 18 points from Nicole Munger.

Sophomore center Hallie Thome added 15 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Kysre Gondrezick pitched in 13 points, four assists and three steals to help the Wolverines.

Michigan improved to 16-5 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, while Nebraska slipped to 5-15 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

As a team, Nebraska hit 40.8 percent (20-49) of its shots from the floor, but just 1-for-12 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers were 6-of-17 from three-point range in the game, but went just 2-for-12 from beyond the arc after opening the game 4-for-5. NU was 5-for-9 at the free throw line, and was outrebounded, 31-24. The Huskers also lost the turnover battle, 22-14.

Michigan hit a sizzling 57.4 percent (31-54) from the floor, including 9-of-20 threes. Munger knocked down a career-high four threes (4-6), while Flaherty, one of the nation’s best shooters, hit 4-of-7. The Wolverines connected on 13-of-17 free throws.

Nebraska got seven points and four assists from Hannah Whitish, while getting six points and three rebounds from Darrien Washington off the bench. Jessica Shepard was limited to four points and six points.

In an exciting first quarter, Michigan led 21-18 despite 70 percent field goal shooting for the Huskers (7-10), including 4-of-5 three-point shooting. The Huskers were haunted by 11 first-quarter turnovers that gave the Wolverines a 10-5 edge in points off turnovers in the quarter.

Nebraska cut the Michigan lead to 21-20 to open the second quarter, but the Wolverines responded with an 8-0 run to regain control.

The Huskers trailed 29-23 with 4:44 left in the quarter before an unlikely hero surfaced for the Wolverines. Munger, who entered the game averaging 5.2 points per game with a career-high of 11, scored 10 points in the final 4:44 including back-to-back threes to end the quarter and shoot Michigan to a 45-29 halftime lead.

Flaherty led the Wolverines with 18 first-half points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 threes. As a team, Michigan hit 60.7 percent (17-28) of its shots from the field, including 7-of-13 first-half threes. The Wolverines also hit all four of their free throws.

Nebraska shot a solid 54.5 percent (12-22) in the first half, including 4-of-7 threes and 1-of-2 free throws. The Big Red also outrebounded Michigan 13-8, but the Huskers committed 16 first-half turnovers compared to just seven for the Wolverines.

Michigan pushed the lead to 63-45 at the end of three quarters, before settling for the final margin.

The Huskers return to Big Ten road action on Thursday when they travel to Purdue.