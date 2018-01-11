Michael Wade Mockerman, 61, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 9, 2017

at his home in Alliance, NE.

He was born July 19, 1956 in Salina, Kansas to Linford Adam and Eleanor Louise

(Johnson) Mockerman. His father’s career took his family to several locations

before moving to Gordon, NE where they lived before moving to Alliance prior

to his senior year in high school.

A year after his graduation Mike hired on with Burlington-Northern Railroad

and retired in February 2016 after 41 years of service. Mike loved the northern

panhandle Pine Ridge area where he enjoyed his hobbies of hunting and fishing.

He also liked to read Steven King books and watch any kind of western movie.

He is survived by his wife, Donita, whom he married on May 6, 2004, and his

children, Amanda Mockerman of Alliance, Matt (Michaela)Mockerman of

Omaha, Sarah (Craig) Sleicher of Kearney and Kristina (Matt) Kruid of

Pleasanton and his grandchildren, Madison Stickney, Evelyn Mockerman,

Eleanor Mockerman, Davis Sleicher, Jocelyn Sleicher, Taylor Frank, Henry

Kruid and Charlotte Kruid. He is also survived by his parents, Lin and Ellie

Mockerman of Pierre, SD, and his sisters, Jodi Schwinler of Pierre, SD and

Sandi (Steve) Crile of Chadron and his mother-in-law, Carol (Lewis) Penn

of Sturgis, SD, his nephews and nieces, nephews Adam Smith, Stephen Crile,

John Crile, Cali Crile, Molly Schwinler, Megan Schwinler, and Merlin Schwinler.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral

Home with the family being present from 2-4 p.m. Memorial services will

be Monday, Jan. 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club.

The family will designate a memorial to honor Mike’s charitable nature and

memorials may be sent in care of the family to 904 Emerson Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.