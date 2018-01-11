Michael Wade Mockerman, 61, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 9, 2017
at his home in Alliance, NE.
He was born July 19, 1956 in Salina, Kansas to Linford Adam and Eleanor Louise
(Johnson) Mockerman. His father’s career took his family to several locations
before moving to Gordon, NE where they lived before moving to Alliance prior
to his senior year in high school.
A year after his graduation Mike hired on with Burlington-Northern Railroad
and retired in February 2016 after 41 years of service. Mike loved the northern
panhandle Pine Ridge area where he enjoyed his hobbies of hunting and fishing.
He also liked to read Steven King books and watch any kind of western movie.
He is survived by his wife, Donita, whom he married on May 6, 2004, and his
children, Amanda Mockerman of Alliance, Matt (Michaela)Mockerman of
Omaha, Sarah (Craig) Sleicher of Kearney and Kristina (Matt) Kruid of
Pleasanton and his grandchildren, Madison Stickney, Evelyn Mockerman,
Eleanor Mockerman, Davis Sleicher, Jocelyn Sleicher, Taylor Frank, Henry
Kruid and Charlotte Kruid. He is also survived by his parents, Lin and Ellie
Mockerman of Pierre, SD, and his sisters, Jodi Schwinler of Pierre, SD and
Sandi (Steve) Crile of Chadron and his mother-in-law, Carol (Lewis) Penn
of Sturgis, SD, his nephews and nieces, nephews Adam Smith, Stephen Crile,
John Crile, Cali Crile, Molly Schwinler, Megan Schwinler, and Merlin Schwinler.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral
Home with the family being present from 2-4 p.m. Memorial services will
be Monday, Jan. 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club.
The family will designate a memorial to honor Mike’s charitable nature and
memorials may be sent in care of the family to 904 Emerson Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
