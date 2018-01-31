Michael Steven Rozmiarek, 66

Michael Steven Rozmiarek, better known as “Pa” to most, passed away on Friday,

January 26, 2018 in Ransom, Kansas.

Born May 12, 1951 to Steven and Maxine Rozmiarek at Stapleton, NE, Pa was the

youngest of three children. He grew up on the family farm in Logan County and

attended school in Arnold where he graduated in 1969.

He married Rose Dubs, August 17, 1971. While working near Ogallala, NE, their

first son, Steven Paul was born. While living and working in Lamar, NE, two more

sons were born, Joseph Henry and Theodore Michael. Mike worked on several

ranches in Sheridan and Grant County, calling Hyannis home for many years.

While living there, he started an excavation business with his brother-in-law, Sid,

a job he truly enjoyed. He later moved to Hemingford and Alliance, and started

a trucking business with his son, Joe. He greatly enjoyed seeing the country from

his truck and working with his sons while trucking and farming.

Pa enjoyed spending his days outdoors almost as much as he enjoyed spending time

with his family. He looked forward to warm fishing weather with his sons and grand-

children, and always looked forward to the annual family trap shoot each year.

He enjoyed hunting with his family and will be remembered for his penchant

for taking the long shot and his uncanny ability to make it count. He could always

be counted on to fill a chair on card nights usually bidding with a prolonged pause

as if pondering the magnitude of his good fortune in the deal, only to break the

silence with “Awe, nope…can’t do it..pass”.

Pa maintained a thirst for knowledge his entire life. He was an avid reader, no piece

of information went unnoticed. Many will remember hi pausing to look at a stray

rock or an odd mineral formation along the road and the interesting conversation

that could follow. His eclectic knowledge and wisdom will be greatly missed.

Pa is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Maxine Rozmiarek. He is

survived by his sister, Frances Blank and brother, Tony Rozmiarek. Also surviving

are his sons, Steve (Starr) Rozmiarek, Joe (Holly) Rozmiarek and Ted Rozmiarek.

Grandchldren: Joseph, Christian, Taeller, Zachary, Samantha and Sophia.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2:00pm at the Seventh

Day Adventist Church in Alliance, NE. Interment will be at a later date at Ball

Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please take a friend fishing.