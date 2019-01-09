Michael J. Arnold, 59, of Gering, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at his

daughter’s home in Lincoln. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday,

January 11, 2019 at The Weborg 21 Centre in Gering with Pastor Tyson Lambertson

of The Rock Church in Scottsbluff officiating. Cremation will follow the service at

Dugan-Kramer Crematory with inurnment at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will

be held from 3-7 PM on Thursday at Gering Memorial Chapel. Online condolences

may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Michael was born November 21, 1959 at Lexington, Nebraska to Robert Leroy and

Dorothy Elaine (Trumble) Arnold. He graduated from Sumner, Nebraska High School

with the Class of 1978. He began his life-long career with the Burlington-Northern

Railroad and most recently worked as a foreman. He was a member of Teamsters

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way No. 961.

Michael married Lou Ann in 1980 and to this union two daughters were born: Stephanie

Jean and Kristina Marie. He was a very generous and simple man who treasured his close

friendships with his fellow railroad employees. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending

time with his daughters, grandchildren, and friends.

Michael is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law and their families Stephanie and

Josh Curtis, Noah and Adelynn all of Lincoln; Kristina and Matthew Baker, Gabriel and

Brynlee all of Gering; siblings Connie (Robert) Gibson of Topsail Beach, North Carolina,

Cheri (Charles) Radtke of Loup City, NE, Patrick (Betty) Arnold of Sumner, NE, Jeffrey

Arnold of Kearney, NE, and Lisa Arnold (Gerald Bendorf, Jr) of Omaha, NE; nieces,

nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Robert and Dorothy Arnold,

and several railroad friends.