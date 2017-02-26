Metzger, Newens Lead CSC Charge with Big Senior Nights to Cap Careers

Chadron State College fell 78-62 to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology on Saturday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball action. It was the regular season finale for both teams.

SDSMT hit nine three pointers in their first 15 attempts to lead 47-32 at the half. CSC went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter to cut it to a two-point game, but could find only three field goals in the fourth.

Havannah Newens , one of the seniors being honored during the game, had a career-high 13 points to share the team lead with Kalli Feddersen. Newens hit three 3-pointers, also matching a career high, to finish 3-for-6.

Feddersen led with eight rebounds. Maddie Metzger , another of the seniors, had one of her more impactful games with 12 points. Leticia Rodriguez finished with 11.

Taylor Molstad led the Hardrockers with 24 points, of which 20 came in the first half as the CSC zone defense was vulnerable to the three-pointer. Molstad was 4-of-7 from long range.

The Hardrockers, now 12-15, 10-12 RMAC became RMAC Tournament eligible as a result of the win and will enter as the No. 8 seed.

Chadron State finishes the 2016-17 season 7-18 and 7-15 in the conference.