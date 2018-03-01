Meth, Marijuana, Heroin Found During Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested two people after finding multiple controlled substances during a traffic stop near Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, a trooper observed an Audi A4 fail to signal while making a turn at the intersection of Road 755 and Road 427, just south of exit 231 on I-80. During the stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle revealed 15 ounces of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of marijuana, 1.6 pounds of THC edibles, a small amount of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Russell, 35, of Kentucky, and Marina Havens, 24, of Colorado, were arrested for multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.