Meth, Marijuana Bust In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On June 16, 2018 at approximately 4:30 P.M. officers were dispatched to 201 Pine Street #19 for a disturbance. In the course of the investigation officers contacted tenants of that residence and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment. Officers secured the apartment and observed a marijuana bong and a white crystal substance which was suspected to be methamphetamine. Officers obtained search warrant for the residence located on Pine Street. A search produced a small amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Mathew Niehues, age 34 and Lacey Cox, age 26 of Chadron were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine a felony, possession of marijuana an infraction, possession of drug paraphernalia an infraction, and felony child abuse. They were transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking. Bond was set at 10% of 20,000.00. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.”